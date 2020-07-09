Like reintroducing the plague

The mule deer doe had been dead long enough to attract flies, but not long enough to have reached the eyes of hungry eagles or the noses of the local coyotes.
She was going to be hard for the predators to miss hanging from the top wires of the fence. It made me wonder how many other incidental traps have been set by men, inadvertently taking the lives of animals that had been so beautiful only hours before.
Grandpa needed a pony. OK, not really, but I’d like to have one in the hopper ready for grandkids. Something flashy with a bit of chrome, perhaps a paint or a pretty buckskin.
I was thinking that an older mare would be best. A pony with enough miles under its girth that it wouldn’t shy if a dog trotted beneath its legs. One that didn’t snap or kick, perhaps a mare with one on her and another in her so that the kids would have a colt to train and another to sell.
There aren’t too many places that put that many rides on a little horse anymore. I was headed to the annual Amish auction in Ashland, Mont., because nobody puts more kids in the saddle these days than the Amish. They see more miles in a single season than most hobby horses see in a lifetime.
I love heading north each year to enjoy their beautiful families, furniture, and way of life. The auction raises money that the community uses to fund their school. There are handmade quilts of exquisite designs and craftsmanship hanging alongside rows of their famous furniture. The ladies sell farm-fresh doughnuts all day long and slices of fresh fruit pie made from their own gardens topped with hand-churned ice cream. There are lines of horses and carts, and usually there’s a pretty pony trotting back and forth along the lane hauling a cart-load of barefoot children flashing earnest smiles.
It’s some of the most remote country in the nation, and the colony is just off the Crow and Cheyenne Indian reservations. It’s not much more than two hours from the ranch, but it’s in the opposite direction from the rest of the world. I suppose that’s the biggest reason the Amish chose to settle along the Tongue River in the first place.
The doe had gotten caught when she misjudged the top wire on a fence, twisted her hind legs between the strands, and been left hanging. There was no one to set her free. No kindly predator stumbled along to end her suffering. I have no idea how long she endured, but I know that you have to get to them quickly. Once a deer or elk has decided that they are doomed, it is almost impossible to change their mind. Even if you free them without injury, if they have given up, there is little chance they will survive.
I’ve purposely taken the lives of so many deer over the years that I and almost every other hunter I know, will go out of our way to balance the books. If we can save one, we will give it our best effort.
I’ve called my good friend the game warden and had him give me hesitant permission to try and save them when I have taken a deer down from a wire, hoping that they hadn’t given up. Repeatedly I have failed even when there were no blood, scars, or visible broken bones. A defeated spirit is just as deadly no matter how much food, water, or warmth you administered.
I counted three more bodies hanging along the highway fence line as I traveled back and forth from the Montana auction. Perhaps they have always died like this and in these numbers, but the conditions hadn’t ever been right for me to notice. Perhaps more often I was too focused on the lane markers to be distracted by wildlife tragedies that were less visible than the car-caused carnage that often covers the roads.
Last week I drove through Yellowstone on a cloudy and cool day when the weather was optimal for wildlife watching. We saw bears, both black and grizzly, in three different locations in one short afternoon along with hundreds of buffalo and dozens of antelope, but zero deer and only three elk along the entire length of the Lamar Valley. Biologists point to the success of the reintroduced wolves, but the deer and elk had to see them as a plague.
The number of deer is down across the nation. Hunters still take nearly 6 million annually, car bumpers another 2 million.
Resurgent predators, some reintroduced, take how many millions more? I cut hay on my place each year and watch the buzzards swoop down to clean up after the incidental slaughter that industrial machinery creates. Between roads, fences, farming, and extended hunting seasons that are months long, some deer see little peace.
The dead doe in Montana struck a nerve. I will be more mindful in my hunting pursuits. The days of attempting to gather and fill every tag are behind me, and I will do what I can to improve the odds for the deer under my watch.
Amish pony carts produce little roadkill, and their pace of life allows for more peaceful observation. Maybe I need more than a pony.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.