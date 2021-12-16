Leaping to safety

OPINION — It has been a very late rut.
The little whitetail buck was tending a doe.
It is called the lock down phase as a doe will be targeted and not allowed to make a move without an aggressive counter thrown down by her would-be suitor. She would dive left along the gleaming new traffic fence, and he would drive her right.
I might have been called controlling by my wife when we were first married, but nothing compared to this young buck.
You could tell that he didn’t have as many fawns on the ground from the previous year as he would have liked.
He wasn’t going to let any air between them if he could prevent it.
I had my reservations about the game fence.
I knew that it was going to save lives and prevent collisions, both deer and human.
That after the animals had been properly sorted and prevented from gaining access, that there would be a dramatic reduction in crashes and roadkill.
But I also knew that it would be a bloody transition as deer that had been conditioned to travel across this corridor for generations, following the creek bottom and chasing alfalfa, would do their best to return to greener pastures.
Or in this case, visit potential romantic contacts.
Wildlife gates had been installed to allow animals that had become trapped on the traffic side of the fence, to climb berms created against wooden walls.
They could then leap down to safety and the height of the wall, with no visual of what lay behind, would discourage any return.
These travel corridor wildlife exit ramps have been very effective.
Colorado implemented a similar plan where more than 650 wildlife collisions had occurred and the following year the count reportedly dropped to two.
The highway west of Spearfish bisects an historic wildlife wintering range.
Over dinner this last weekend I shared memories with lifelong residents who could recall counting herds of hundreds of whitetail and mule deer that would gather each winter and spring before beginning their migration back into the timber and the high country to fawn.
Between the three of us with more than 120 years of hunting between us on familiar lands, none had taken a deer from the Black Hills.
Numbers have fallen much too far for us to add to the decline.
The stately senior bucks we prefer were absent this year along with about 80% of their herd mates.
Highway traffic counts have much to do with the issue.
Covid all but eliminated traffic for a time, making actual increases difficult to measure.
Posted data compares 2019 totals to current levels and Bakken oil traffic was still high then.
But I can remember back thirty years to a time when I would pedal my bike from the state line to my classroom in town and have only three vehicles pass me on my morning commute.
Of late, I have been hitting that total at the on ramp.
In the past year I have counted hundreds of dead deer, a bull elk, and a mountain lion, all victims of this single stretch of road.
A much higher mortality rate than that inflicted by hunters and one that continues unabated day and night.
Perhaps wildlife fences would save the historic migration here much as it has in surrounding states.
I know a good engineer at the state highway department and perhaps this column and a few additional remarks from readers could persuade them to save the survivors of our migratory whitetail herd.
That young buck at the beginning of the story must have read the instructions ahead of time.
He landed on his feet and never missed a beat as he chased his girl friend over the berm and to safety.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
