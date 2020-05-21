Layers of sensitivity

Folks have been social distancing much longer than we might like to admit and only occasionally by space.
The nine-cow elk herd took the ridgeline, the highest ground with the best views, greatest security, and most difficult access. Below them were 14 mule deer, drifting while feeding through intermittent scrub brush and cedars. Not as classy as the pine-scented hilltops owned by the elk, but still nice digs with shade and a bit of scenery. Down in the draws, where it was wet and choked by bugs and the smell of rotting vegetation, a dozen whitetail filtered through the shadows.
They had all grown up this way and took it for granted that each herd was right where they belonged. If you looked far enough out towards the barren prairies, you could see five of their pronghorn cousins. No trees or shrubbery broke the monotony of their neighborhood, but you could see trees if you squinted.
Some folks use rules and suggested policies to explain their distancing, gloves, and masks. Tinted windows and gated communities protected by private golf courses and limited memberships have been advancing the causes of social distancing for much longer than COVID-19.
I have found myself avoiding people by using a clock since childhood. If you get up before five, you pretty much have the countryside to yourself. No parent can tell you not to go fishing if you are home before they wake up. The herds of wildlife at the beginning of the story were characters in a nature documentary that I watch every morning from my hunting blind. I’ve persuaded my wife that it is really her home, but she also thinks that I am handsome, so her judgement is in question.
At five in the morning, the paperboys all smile when you pass by, and the lonely gas station attendants are ready for light conversation after a few hours of contemplation. There are no lines to wait in, and the directional arrows pasted to the floor can be ignored. There are so few other shoppers in the building.
The truest form of social distancing using time occurs in the fitness clubs predawn or at the golf clubs for the best tee times. Only those most dedicated to their games or bodies are competing in those time slots.
The elk always leave the fields a bit earlier; they hate lines and always want to be in front if one should start. They always call dibs on the nicest resting areas and allow only a few token deer to bed down in their presence if he has an impressive set of antlers. Not as impressive as their antlers, but he can stay if it makes them look bigger in comparison.
The lead cows in the elk herd can be judgmental and cruel. When it is the shedding time of season, they can often be seen comparing their own coats to those worn by others and snickering at the shabby dress of the mule deer. The whitetail just leave whenever elk take the field. It’s just too much pressure.
The same can be said at the bird feeders each morning. Turkeys and robins can be heard calling all the other birds to task for their tardiness. The warblers make way for the bullfinch, and the vireos for the blackbirds. Everyone gets driven off by the jays. They manage to make such a mess that the other birds must come in and pick up. Young blue jays trash the feeders and leave the less desirable seeds littering the ground expecting the lesser birds to fly in and clean up after their messes.
The animals this time of year also sort by gender. Males are left by themselves, and the females will distance to have their fawns. Isolation advances the survival of their young, and one fawn will be left hundreds of yards away from its brother to ensure that both are not discovered by the same predators.
For the foreseeable future, populations will continue to distance, but humans need to see it as a regrettable continuation rather than a newly imposed burden.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.