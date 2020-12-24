Kicked by a Mule

OPINION — It felt like an angry 1200-pound lady had hit me with a dull axe.
She hadn’t really been mad at me, not really.
But it had been months since I had taken her out for a ride, and I had forgotten to fill my pockets with treats before entering their pasture.
Luckily, my forearm caught the hoof mid strike as I was turning away, or it would have taken me in the chest.
It was the dog’s fault.
He wanted to run.
He didn’t care if the horses chased him or if they threw up their noses and galloped away leaving him to follow in a cloud of dust.
He was egging them on, dodging under their bellies and nipping at their noses in play.
The buckskin mare laid back her ears and turned half snake as she peeled back her lips in a snarl and went to trample him between her hooves wanting to tear at him with her teeth.
For the dog it was pure joy, exactly the kind of negative attention that he loves. I was stroking the contented mule’s neck as she stretched, eyes half-closed in pleasure.
It left her unprepared for the mare’s fury.
Uncertain as to whom the anger was directed, and hoping it wasn’t coming her way, she spun and kicked in self-defense without a moment’s thought.
I was left standing in a cloud of dust as all three raced away.
Deservedly battered, I knew better and should have called the dog off long before the fireworks.
Strangely, there is no visible bruise, only a swelling and pulsing throb along the bone.
It tenderly reminds me that when accidents happen around horses, humans break bones and make emergency room visits.
Deer season continues with muzzle loader and archery seasons flowing into the second rut and I am reminded that many deer have had fortuitous accident like mine this season that just might have saved their lives.
Never have I seen so many bucks with half racks, entire sides snapped off at the pedicle leaving them at a distinct disadvantage on the breeding ground battlefield.
A giant four point survived all of November’s onslaught despite living in heavily hunted country.
He was spectacular and would have been anyone’s trophy had he not suffered the misfortune of losing one main beam prior to the season opener.
He had learned the art of deception.
He would sidle up to smaller bucks showing them only his strong side.
