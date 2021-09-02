Keep your eyes open

OPINION — The 3-year-old bull elk had shed the velvet off his antlers a few days ahead of his peers.
He was very proud, like a boy with his first mustache, and he wanted to flex his antlered advantage among the wapiti ladies.
I’m sure the older bulls disapproved, but the velvet that still covered their racks left them with few options.
For most of the summer, they had agreed to a set of rules that only allowed shadow boxing, pretend fights that did no damage and allowed no contact.
One would feint if another bull overstepped his bounds.
A young bull might invite himself over to an older animal’s choice grazing spot and the boss would only have to lower his rack and lean in to scare the adolescent away.
Kind of like the crazy uncle who would grab you around the shoulders with one arm while pretending to punch you in the stomach with the other.
But on this particular morning, he was bull of the woods.
Hard antlered, the young five-point was free to chase the cows unmolested by those who would soon be king and act as if he was the wild herd sire of the Redwater Valley.
The cows would have none of it.
They knew that he would only be a suitor if the elder bulls somehow fell.
He would rush them attempting to impress with bloody strips of velvet still evident, making him appear a bit more threatening.
But the cows just laid back their ears and angrily brushed away his advances.
Out of frustration, he turned his attentions to the calves that milled about in confusion.
Bulls and bucks of all breeds are under the assumption that a doe or cow will be more receptive to their advances if the young of the year are absent.
They will push the females until the fawns and calves can’t keep up, cut off by taunt fence lines that don’t slow the adults.
The young elk were in a panic.
The bull herded them like a blue heeler driving sheep and with each of his angry advances they grew more desperate, searching for an opening in the fence that they could squeeze their plump bodies through before he raked them with his antlers.
Gradually, they all made it through and filtered into the timber.
Later that day, I was reminded that elk are expanding their range and that all of western South Dakota is now an elk hunting unit.
I was talking to a hunter who called as I drove along highway 34 near St Onge.
I was startled to see a lost elk calf standing alongside the highway obviously looking for the herd that had abandoned it.
Rarely do you talk to an elk hunter by phone with signs of a herd in plain sight.
The next day I was back on that same stretch of road delivering a load of pony hay to my granddaughter.
It soon became obvious that the elk had crossed the highway again, but this time a bull another distracted young bull was not so lucky in the attempt.
Striking a 500-pound elk at highway speeds will total just about any passenger vehicle I can imagine.
With the drought eliminating their normal water sources, all big game is on the move.
Just the week before, an antelope buck who was similarly distracted was hit at the end of my drive.
Hunting season has opened, and the antelope and elk ruts are fast approaching.
Drivers should be aware especially when near dams and water tanks.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
