Keep good company

OPINION —You are headed home after a long and fruitless hunt. It was the only time off you would have for the entire season and you had come up empty.
You turn at a remote country lane and your headlights display, only for an instant, an enormous, record-book-sized trophy; fill in your own species at this point, it really doesn’t matter.
You continue driving. Your heart and pulse are racing as you fight with your inner demons.
They scream at you to turn around.
Your inner child demands that it isn’t fair that others have their names in the record books and so should you.
Out here, far away from the headlights of town and the earshot of any rural inhabitants, you can’t imagine anyone would hear if you took a shot in the dark.
But prudence also has a voice. It is illegal.
You do not know who owns this land.
It could ruin your reputation and there is no guarantee you won’t get caught. Keep driving.
I’ll only turn around to take another look…. It probably wasn’t as big as I thought.
Famous last words for inadvertent poachers of all ages.
I recently had a close friend relate the story of just such a poaching incident committed on their property.
They had several years’ worth of trail camera footage of a particular buck.
It had finally grown old and large enough to climb above the Boone and Crockett minimums and looked to be the largest animal they had ever seen on their home place.
During archery season, the dad hunted the deer for two straight weeks in an attempt to take it with his bow.
On the final day of the archery season on the day before the opening of rifle, a storm blew in bringing cold temperatures and the deer finally walked below the stand he had been using.
He just wasn’t in it.
Rifle opened and rather than push the trophy deer off of their farm, they settled back to wait for the animal to make a mistake.
On the third day of the rifle season a poacher lost his caution.
Tracks led onto their property and a confrontation earned an earful of lies.
“I live on the place next door and wounded that animal on my place.”
The owner asked to see the blood trail and rather than be exposed to the truth, the poacher grabbed the deer and returned to his ground leaving a clearly visible tale written in the snow.
When the warden arrived, the animal that was so coveted was confiscated by the state as evidence in a crime.
Covid and low confiscation numbers prevented the public from seeing the antlers until they were put up for auction this summer.
A friendly neighbor and a tip from the original investigating warden allowed the family to finally bring the record book antlers home, but only with a receipt of sale, not from a legal harvest.
A bittersweet way of snatching victory out of the jaws of a game thief but galling to those who attempt to follow the rules.
After the court added up the total on a series of charges, the final fine levied against the poacher came out to nearly $6000.
There are numerous game ranches who will sell a buck of that size to a shooter for less than that and a person wouldn’t lose their license to hunt and fish.
I remember being young and rounding just such a turn in the dark.
I married into a Montana ranching family that owned flood irrigated hay meadows.
With a spotlight in one evening’s drive, you could count dozens of bucks bigger than any I had ever taken.
Luckily for me I was surrounded by those with much better judgement, and I was guided through my impulsive years by steadier hands.
Keep good company while hunting and you will avoid hefty fines and smears on your reputation.
The local bucks are beginning to show their coming glory and impetuous youth are afield dreaming of trophies yet to be taken.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
