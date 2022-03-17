It’s curious.

OPINION — Spring is just around the corner, and I am still hoping for a winter snow that is wet and deep enough to fill the dams and bring growth to crops.
The elk are back from their winter vacation with young bulls still carrying their antlers and pushing each other about as they compete for next year’s supremacy.
It won’t take too many more of these warm days to persuade the trees to bud and the grasses to poke through in earnest.
I traveled to Denver for the weekend in an attempt to lion-proof my sister’s new home and see if her little dogs could be made safe.
I discovered upon arrival that I wouldn’t be able to do either. I also made time for the Rocky Mountain Elk Banquet in Denver and was startled by the changes in communities I haven’t been able to visit in several years.
Upon arrival, I was welcomed by a bachelor band of mule deer.
Several little bucks had lost one of their antlers and had the look of wonky unicorns.
The deer in the development are habituated to human presence and traffic.
They look both ways while crossing the street and the mountain side community road system prevents anyone from traveling at high speeds.
The deer were actually grazing within her fenced yard on a retaining wall that rose 20 feet in a series of terraces.
The herd was spread out on several levels as they grazed on the exposed juniper that poked through the snow cover.
Denver has been just as dry as the Dakota’s and evidence of their devastating fires of just a few weeks ago was easy to see.
But of late, the snows have been wet and heavy, filling their reservoirs and adding a peace of mind to traumatized residents who worried about a repeat of the unusual winter blazes.
From only a few yards distance, I snapped photos of a 2-year-old buck that showed signs of shedding his heavy winter coat.
Most of the other deer were yearlings and there was no lookout. In a wild population, animals take turns keeping watch. This herd would make an easy meal for hungry lions and there was no legitimate desire on the part of the homeowner’s association to discourage their presence.
If you have deer and make it easy for them to be trapped by high fences, lions will be attracted to your yard.
My sister’s pets will need to be house dogs, with only temporary visits to the yard.
Each weighs less than thirty pounds and would be temping to big cats or the nesting pair of golden eagles that live on the mountain.
It is just the cost of living in such a beautiful setting with wildlife neighbors.
More curious to me than the deer and lions were the vast expanses of black-tailed prairie dog towns that seemed to exist adjacent to all types of development. I even saw one town that was pushing up next to a cemetery, a risk of desecration that wouldn’t have been tolerated a few decades ago.
I’ve been seeing more of the rodents near Rapid City and Sturgis of late and am not surprised that suppression has taken a back seat during COVID.
But the restrictions in Colorado are institutional and codified in their municipal laws by their Game and Fish Department.
Denver had a plague breakout among their protected prairie dog towns just three years ago.
Only one in 20 of the infected animals will survive and since humans are discouraged from handling the infected rodents, wild predators picked up the debris.
Because of the threat, it is very difficult to relocate a colony once established and no transfer of the animals from one colony to another is allowed.
Saturday evening, I drove into Denver and was startled by the new homeless settlements that are now common in Denver.
Our once prestigious hotel had abandoned its high-rise garage and guests were warned that parking was at your own risk.
Broken automotive glass littered the spaces testifying to recent vandalism and the elevators had been disabled.
A small huddle of young men met me at the doors the next morning as I went to warmup the car in the predawn hours.
Others were seen coursing through the garage.I was perplexed.
How can a wealthy community have so many regulations preserving the safety of wildlife and yet offer less comfort to new human arrivals?
It’s curious.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
