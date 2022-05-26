I like the way you walk

OPINION — Spring turkey season ends on the 31st. There is only one weekend left, graduations are behind us, and the gobblers are still loudly proclaiming their desires to the last hens that are in the egg production business.
I have a man crush on gobblers.
I like the way they walk, talk, and stand up for themselves against all challengers great and small.
I admire their tenacity and fertility.
To father entire flocks of chicks each season and then spend the remainder of the year tending to the political aspects of survival in the company of your male companions has a certain appeal reminiscent of our legislature.
A turkey’s strut is often duplicated on our beaches and athletic fields.
As a young lifeguard, I spent many a summer’s day in my elevated stand covered in zinc oxide watching groups of young men shuffle along the beach in their best imitation of a spring gobbler.
Chests puffed out for admiration, arms swinging widely as if tethered to shoulder’s perhaps too broad, each boy attempted to gain the admiring glance of any young lady on the beach.
It was no different back then in the hallways of the high school and you could identify each individual by his signature walk.
I like the way a turkey talks.
I recently stumbled upon a 1960’s recording of Tom Jones belting out the lyrics of I’ll Never Fall in Love Again. He roars, croons, and rumbles, covering the entire vocal range of human suffering as he sings of his despair at finding his love in the arms of another man.
Gobblers do the same each morning and evening warning the hens that they are the bird most likely to provide their chicks with the stamina necessary for survival.
It doesn’t seem possible that the volume, tone, and range of a male’s song would provide enough information for females to make biological decisions. But
I have personally been crooning to my wife for the majority of our marriage in an attempt to persuade her that she has chosen well.
Elk do the same with their bugles, lions with their roar, and each diminutive meadowlark sings from atop of his yucca throne.
The boss of the woods is often the one who is capable of vanquishing his rivals before they ever meet through the power of their song.
I like the way a gobbler backs up his words with action.
It isn’t bragging if you can also lay spurs to your rival and vanquish him in battle.
Turkey fights are some of the most dramatic encounters of spring and while rarely used by hunters as a calling sequence, are one of the most effective ways of bringing other birds running.
Everyone loves a good fight. At least they used to.
I really can’t recall the last one I saw in person that wasn’t between animals.
Turkey fights are vicious. Birds use their beaks to bite into the other’s face, grabbing fiercely onto the elongated snood that is used to attract females each spring.
The length, size, and vibrance of a male turkey’s snood is used by the females to judge genetic preference.
Biologists have determined that the longer the snood, the healthier the bird.
Gobblers with bigger snoods get preference at the feed trough among domestic birds and hens use the length as a preference point for breeding.
When one gobbler grabs hold of another male’s snood while it dangles from above its beak, they are trying to rip it off.
Look at the vibrant silk scarves dangling from the necks of cowboys and the Jerry Garcia ties worn at many business meetings and you get the impression that men have been persuaded by the fashion sense of birds. It also might explain the popularity of pirate movies.
Did I mention that turkeys practice open carry and flash their spurs year-round?
That they work out in their woodland gyms learning how to flex their feathers to make them appear twice as large while allowing the sun to capture their iridescent colors in just the right light.
I could go on, but instead, I think I’ll grab my camera and calls and go hunting.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
