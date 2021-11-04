OPINION — If I never get to write another word that appears in print, I have been blessed.
For more than a decade I have been able to share all that I love about the outdoors; the animals, people, and places that have made my life such a blessing.
I have survived winters living on the border of Montana’s Glacier National Park, bow hunted for bugling elk in the mountains of Colorado, fished for Cutthroat in the Bitterroot Valley, and tasted Wyoming pronghorn taken from her sage brush flats. I have carried the tools of the hunt and the stream from Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay cross country to California’s beaches and back again to fish the Gulf of Mexico. I have canoed the boundary waters and taken all they had to offer from both sides of the Canadian border.
To be able to say that I have hunted or fished in four countries and traveled from sea to shining sea and from our frozen northern border to our steaming southern neighbor is to relive a thousand mornings worth of sunrises and bird songs. To do so on a teacher’s salary while raising three children, a small pack of hunting dogs, and a cranky herd of pack horses has often left little room for rewarding the lady who has held us all together for more than 30 years.
If I had only one column left to write, it would only be fair to remind Leslie that the times I have sat with her by the fire and watched the sunset always mattered most. That while other hunters raced from the field to the bar to share their stories with their fellow hunters, the only place I ever raced to was home; to help tuck in our children and grandchildren, hold her hand.
She has been my emergency backup plan for nearly every adventure I have ever trekked. When I was lost and soaked through in an unexpected fall blizzard with fading light and low battery, she was the one I hoped would pick up. She is the first call I make on every return trip, so that she might not worry and can sleep till I get home. She has often been my stunning huntress standing in when I needed a trophy picture for my business and the recipient of an endless cascade of sunset photos when I was too far away from home to share them in any other way.
She had the tag when we first hunted elk here on the Red Water some 27 years ago. The bluffs and cedars reminded her of the Powder River ranch where she grew up. She told me then that if we could ever live here, it would be a dream come true: surrounded by the beauty of the Black Hills yet within sight of the Montana border and the country she called home. It is a blessing every morning to wake up here beside her now along that same ridgeline where we found her the cow elk that fed us for that year.
Leslie has retired from her career of sharing her love of music with children, and often I come home to find her surrounded by friends sharing laughter and a glass of wine. She makes retirement look inviting and a place I can more clearly imagine sharing soon.
But for now, I must divide my time between clients and students, hunts of my own, and articles to be written. But watching her so enjoy the singular focus of caring for her family and meeting each dawn with prayers of thanksgiving, I realize that there are too few dawns left to drive away each morning from this much beauty.
Deer season has begun, and an old friend has asked for venison. I am blessed to still be able to gather and bring meat to those who can no longer venture out.
Hunting calls, and writing can wait for another day.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
