Hunting hot

The fall hunt is on and archery antelope season has begun.
I did not carry enough water.
My pack had started heavy at the beginning of the day with bottled liquids of various purpose.
Some carried enough sugar to provide a boost of energy, others offered electrolytes for endurance, but I should have brought more.
We had started off innocently following first one buck, then another.
Progressing up one drainage in chase of an initial animal only to run out of cover, then glass a better one from a ridge line vantage point.
There was never any shade and the temperatures were in the low 90s as they are predicted to be for the rest of this week.
A savvy competitor who has guided far more archery antelope hunters than I, placed all his hunters in metal blinds.
Cloth blinds cannot stand up to the beating from a prairie wind.
He molds sheets of corrugated steel into small shelters and hides a hunter in each with jugs of cool water, whishes them luck, then heads back to home to handle chores only returning at the end of the day or when a hunter called.
I have always considered those smoldering metal shelters a form of medieval torture device, but any shade would have been welcome that afternoon, especially if supplied with a cooler and jugs of water.
To be trapped in one location when surrounded by a beautiful prairie defies all logic.
When it comes to the pleasures I value most about the hunt, it is the thousands steps taken in each hunt I treasure.
The changing views and hidden pockets, the eroded badlands with their exposed fossil history and distant views that allow you to see animals that are often miles away.
Often, they are oblivious to my presence and in pursuit of their natural lives.
On the prairie, nature is infrequently disturbed by man.
Every trip to the antelope’s home is a pocket vacation that allows me to stretch my legs and fill my lungs more than on any of my more familiar hunts.
There is no timber to hug nor oaks to climb into.
Few antelope are killed from tree stands.
Perhaps occasionally a windmill, but rarely a tree.
Antelope are often attacked from the sky by eagles and few elevated archers would go unobserved.
On that long searing day, the shade provided by a tree would have been greatly appreciated.
To make matters worse, we could see my bright red Ford sitting by the corrals only a few miles distant and knew that water was inside.
We chose instead to use our legs to chase even more unexpected antelope opportunities and suffered through the afternoon although subconsciously spending a great deal more time looking for tempting targets closer to the truck as the evening drew near.
By the time we finally took a shot that night, we had drawn much closer to Old Red.
We both voted to take a short hike to the truck for a water break before following up on my hunters first archery antelope.
That trophy, as are most archery antelope, was a young buck.
His horns were not much taller than his ears and held little curl and short prongs.
A magnificent trophy considering the effort and the environment, but an animal that many rifle hunters might have chosen to pass.
Thus far this season, I am observing many more subadults with few mature bucks out gathering does.
The half mile drive into my home, crosses some of the only green regrowth alfalfa for several miles and three such young antelope bucks visit several times each day.
They barely raise their heads each time we pass by. They have yet to learn to choose a watchman to take turns from eating to look out for threats.
They fill their bellies with little regard to the world around them and that is why young animals make up most of the early season archery antelope harvest.
I have been shooting each day in anticipation of the archery deer season that is less than two weeks away.
Antelope is by far my favorite wild game meat and there is so little to be taken from any single animal.
I’m tempted by the trio and I have time to change my mind, but for now they are safe.
The local herd buck sweeps out far beyond his ears and I am waiting till mid-September when more mature bucks might be brought to call. And I will be packing much more water.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.