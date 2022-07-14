OPINION — Dear Governor Noem,
I got lit up by a hornet the other night.
I was digging through the underbrush down by the horse barn.
The kochia was chest high and thick as the hair on a dog.
I knew that I had left my weed sprayer there two falls ago.
The lack of rain had all but eliminated any need for it since, but his year I have a few thistle patches that need spraying.
There are too many beautiful wildflowers blooming this year to use the boom sprayer and I wanted to find my bright yellow UTV tank so I could spot target the weeds.
It didn’t make sense. I knew it was right here somewhere.
I just couldn’t see it. I stomped and threw a few items about until my bull-in-the-China-shop attitude awakens a hornet’s nest.
They send out a few troops to warn me off.
I didn’t even notice that they were they were after me until it was too late. One hot jolt was all it took to discourage me from staying in the area and I bolted.
The sting didn’t bother me much at first, unpleasant, but nothing I couldn’t stand.
I even thought about going back in there, but I had fortunately stumbled over the sprayer in my hasty retreat and pulled it out with me.
Over the next three days that hornet taught me a lesson.
That sting swelled up, itched like crazy, and gave off a high heat that was altogether unpleasant and memorable.
A little light went off in my head.
South Dakota needs to start promoting our vast herds of buffalo, clouds of hornets, and miles of prickly pear.
The blizzards and hail storms have their own channel and are doing a bang-up job discourage tourists from making our state the location for their vacation and bugout cabins.
But we have so many other tools at our disposal.
Wannabe South Dakotans deserve the whole story and not just the chamber of commerce abridged version broadcast weekly over the major networks by our photogenic governor.
No offence Governor.
You have done an unmatched PR job for South Dakota and brought in millions in investment and growth that few if any other states in the nation could match, but the old guard who have supported you along the way are getting motion sickness from the speed of development and whiplash from watching the waves of U-Hauls as the newcomers price our kids out of their hometowns.
I have some ideas.
You attend the buffalo roundup every year … perhaps you could ride a slower horse next time? No harm intended;
I even have several old hay burners that I could volunteer to ride myself?
Tourists have been taking a literal beating in Yellowstone as hoards of the uninitiated try to tickle their fancy and get YouTube famous.
There is nothing more entertaining or All-American than fireworks on the Fourth of July or the annual launching of tourists by patriotic bison.
South Dakota has six or seven times the number of buffalo that Yellowstone does, more than any other state in the nation.
Getting tackled while horseback would be a guaranteed way of making the national news and your burly husband is one of the few people I’ve ever met who could beat back a bison with a switch.
You would dominate the news feeds, gather a few more votes on the national stage, and showcase Bryon in a very positive light.
If word should happen to get out that we have buffalo wandering about in every conceivable corner of the state perhaps a few more natives could afford to stay in their homes and our grandma’s might get a bit more time with their grandchildren.
I have several former students in the outdoor entertainment industry who would be more than happy to bite the bullet and prove that there is no place in the state where its safe to sit down without getting perforated by prickly pear.
We could explain that often the cactus barbs break off and travel unassisted for months from their point of entry only to break through randomly in embarrassing locations later.
Archery antelope season is just around the corner and all of that crawling about with decoys all but guarantees a painful sticking.
I’ve already begun negotiations with the hornets and will get back to you after we have negotiated terms.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.