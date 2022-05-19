OPINION — This past weekend, I took out a small loan for gas and ventured forth with my lovely color-conscience wife to enjoy the shades of green.
While my eyes have dimmed and struggle to pick out blurred text, I can still enjoy the impact that moisture has on our shared horizons.
Leslie enjoys that distinction most often reserved for women, that allows her to enjoy and identify dozens of distinctions in shade that all look similar to my eyes.
Most mornings of late, I’m up before the dawn, where shapes and movement are much more distinctive than colors.
My new spotting scope has taken up permanent residence on the tripod near the picture window.
It is slowly training my hand and eye to gather in the beautiful and revealing images of spring.
Moisture heals numerous wrongs caused by the overgrazing of the last two seasons.
Watching the animals browse among the blades of grass and grains that are too numerous to count lifts the spirits.
Each species of plant carries its own genetic code for pigment.
A short search leaves me with dozens of shades that all owe some family resemblance to the color of the season.
Emerald green is perhaps too rare a shade to be common among the plants and is instead reserved for my wife’s smiling eyes or as she prefers, “tealish.”
The timber and prairie are best described by shades of shamrock, forest, pine, and kelly green.
The dictionary also provides terms that are the opposite of green and doesn’t limit itself to shades of color.
The inverse terms used to describe green reminds me of the drought we have survived; stale, barren, leafless, and dying.
Thank God for sending COVID and the drought at the same time or none of the tourists searching for safe haven and “greener pastures” would have ever left.
Perhaps my favorite part of teaching and writing occurs when former students contact me to share their hunting stories and times afield with their own children.
Tim Cudmore has made his way home with his three sons and is enjoying spring turkey hunts acting as guide to their initial adventures.
Tim wrote of a hunt with his oldest son Hunter and the gobbler they called in from a few hundred yards away.
He described it as their first traditional hunt, first calling and then gobblers charging into their set.
Hunter was so proud of his gobbler that they were able to call to within seven yards.
A few weeks later there came pictures with middle son Liam, who is only 9, along with his 7-year-old little brother.
Dad Tim did the calling and Liam was able to take the tom with his 20 gauge when it closed to within 20 yards.
Earlier that morning Liam had almost called in his first bird all on his own.
But holding still to allow the wary birds to get within range proved too much to ask of the 7-year-old little brother and it spooked before he could take the shot.
In the picture, here is a peace in Tim’s eyes.
The times are that a father can honestly feel that he has given his children all the attention that they deserve.
I told Tim that these mornings spent afield with your kids are lifelong memories.
That it is one of the few ways that we as fathers can show our sons how much they mean to us and that they would never forget.
Tim replied,” I hope not! I know that I still remember every hunt Dad took me on…”
The sun has risen enough now for the deer to take definition.
For the first time I have a “cactus buck” coming into my water tank.
The deer take their name from the degenerate pattern of their antler growth.
Instead of a main beam, many different tines grow out at odd angles from a single base, giving them the look of cactus-like growth.
I hope to see him throughout the year and report back as to his adventures.
If the rains keep coming, the greener pastures will be mine and he will have no reason to leave.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.