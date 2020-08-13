Grasshoppers save lives

Grasshoppers prevent the spread of COVID-19, save fawns, and reduce obesity.
The nation has trained its media spotlights on our sleepy flyover state in anticipation of a possible surge in COVID-19 cases.
The outbreak is to be sparked by our annual reunion of leather-clad iron horsemen. The national bias against bikers assumes a level of lawlessness associated with wishing to live free of constraints and, in our neck of the woods, helmets. It seems quite possible that people who shun the protection provided by a bonnet would be even less inclined to don masks.
South Dakota is lawless by design. We expect prudence and have ambulances on standby for those who shirk their responsibilities. Helmets and masks can save lives and while a microscopic virus might be ignored, I guarantee that nothing encourages the donning of a mask like a South Dakota grasshopper strike to your teeth while traveling at high speeds. More bikers might be put in the ditch this year by a wild bull hopper than any other road hazard.
Each year, we anticipate hundreds of emergency room visits as those who have escaped urban restraints come to visit our vast open spaces. We expect visitors to occasionally kick up their heels, laugh loudly, attend open-air concerts, and accelerate their bikes just to hear the roar off our canyon walls.
We who live here on the plains expect that others will cut up while they celebrate; we do too. But many more bikers will be encouraged to don masks against our hoppers this year than by the off chance of catching a virus. The hordes of leggy insects cover the roads, trees, and fence lines giving all ample warning that one of their cousins is only moments away from another suicidal aerial attack. Our windshield wipers are wearing out from constantly scraping away their remains, and the first heavy frost that will end the assault is still months away.
Even the most heavily bearded bikers might be encouraged to don masks after they comb away a day’s collection from their graying facial hair. Nothing turns off a cute barmaid quite so quickly as a beard full of bug parts. And so, unintentionally, this year’s plague of locusts will save lives and reduce the number of cases of COVID-19 that might have been spread.
Ninety years ago, our farmers dug trenches by hand and filled them with kerosene. They were hoping that when met with a wall of fire, the insects would turn back or perish. Ranchers poisoned grain and scattered the bait before the advancing insect army, only to lose their own starving cattle as they consumed what the insects left behind. We in this part of the country have fought this battle before. Kenya is seeing its worst locust outbreak in 70 years.
But the swarms of hoppers are saving more than bikers. Young coyotes that would normally have been nourished by the bodies of whitetail fawns, jackrabbits, and sharptailed grouse are finding the food they need in the grasses all around them. Instead of encouraging their parents to go out and kill deer to fill their starving bellies, the young coyotes can be seen hopping through stands of tall grass, leaping into the air and pulling grasshoppers down for their own consumption. Adult coyotes are joining in and filling their own stomachs with green protein. It’s as if the fields are covered in popcorn.
Perhaps a new form of prejudice and bias could be stomped out with another round of protests. Americans are horrible protein bigots. We like our beef, pork, and chicken with the occasional foray into seafoods and fish, but we ignore the insect bounty. After a brief tour through the available internet tutorials, I have discovered that many other nations enjoy a deep-fried, heavily spiced, grasshopper treat, and 50-pound bags of the insects are gathered at night using the allure of fluorescent lights.
Grasshoppers deliver four times more protein than fat, covert grass with six times more efficiency than beef, and use a gallon of water to a cow’s 250 for a similar outcome. As soon as I can figure out how to keep them in my fences and where to place my brand, you are invited out for a taste testing. I can’t imagine anything solving America’s obesity problem faster than a diet based on hopper jerky.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.