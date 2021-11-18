Grandpa’s rifle

OPINION — Son Lane was making one last run back home to the Hills from his job at the University in Brookings.
With his first child due in a month, he imagined that he would be needed closer to home in the very near future.
He brought his bow and his grandfather’s rifle; two tags and a few days of hunting with his dad before he too becomes a father.
Lane would rather sit in a tree with whitetail deer rutting all around his stand than chase roosters through grain fields or down ducks along the marshes.
He misses the smell of the pines, the sound of acorns hitting the fallen leaves, and the sound of spawning brown trout sweeping away the silt before laying their eggs in the shallow creek.
His bow allows him to get close and listen to the personal conversations of bleating does and grunting bucks.
He mentioned several times that this season has brought out the loudest deer he has ever eavesdropped on.
Three times he heard the same animal snort-wheeze a challenge to other bucks across the field, a sound I’ve rarely ever heard.
This was often enough to have the tones and cadence imprinted on his mind for future use.
He hunts the same childhood stands we put up together when he was a boy.
He watched nearly a dozen bucks over two days but set his sights on an older deer while watching the younger deer gamble about.
He had a rifle tag for the prairie and knew he could always target an eating sized buck later in Meade County on the ranch we would be hunting.
I had been blessed in High School with great friends and been allowed to live with a wonderful ranch family in the Pleasant Valley while finishing up my education. It had seemed so wild and remote compared to the military bases I had frequented with my family.
I so enjoyed our morning chores in all kinds of weather and the endless fence fixing and cattle feeding that were required each day.
After graduation and marriage, I felt guilty about all of those blessings and had stayed away for the last thirty years while others enjoyed the stunning views and wildlife.
When Lane called to say that he had gotten a leftover tag and wondered if I might know anywhere that he might hunt, I told him I’d make a few calls. It was even more beautiful than I had remembered.
We climbed the ridge at the prairie’s edge in inky darkness, long before the first rays of dawn could light our path.
I felt my way through familiar gates and along the same sagging fence lines that I had worked as a boy. It felt like coming home, but the darkness lent the impression of a dream.
For Lane it was all new.
The sweeping sandstone cliffs with the names of settlers from the 1800s carved into the walls.
The teepee rings that gave away the location of traveling and hunting families from centuries past.
The towering pines along the ridgetops and the elm and ash covered creek bottoms. My own father, the previous owner of Lane’s rifle, had Grandpa’s Rifle once walked these same ridges with me.
Lane carried his Remington and also grandpa’s belt knife.
I have my memories, and it is important for me that the stories get handed down with the tools.
It has been 12 years since dad passed and for the first time I am taking notice of my own health in reference to hunting with grandchildren here and yet to come.
When we finally found the light, deer were tracking in from the prairie.
There were high winds, and the buck took a distant path that left him far below us.
The shot went over its back and we could not fathom the miss, spending an hour searching the trail and hillside for any telltale sign of a hit that never showed.
Since leaving the Hills and his rural home, Lane has found less time for the hunt and had lost some of his confidence.
The weather grew even more foreboding, and the animals kept their heads down. By late afternoon, we were in need of a sign.
We headed back to the same ridgeline from the morning and this time with light to see.
We took a better stand and the deer came to us.
At the redemption shot, all of the elements worked as planned and Lane harvested his first buck ever with Dad’s rifle.
I might have gotten misty eyed remembering my hunt with my father on this same ridge years ago and now sharing it again with my son.
I’m sure that he is glad that back at the ranch we still share a flame he kindled and hope he rests assured that we miss his laughter and smile.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
