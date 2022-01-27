Goldilocks Syndrome

OPINION — Fresh tracking snow during lion season, finally!
You hear the occasional hunter comment that they would have gone out… if only there had just been a good tracking snow.
That wandering aimlessly from one calling location to another without the fresh evidence of a lion in the area was somehow less satisfying.
Then the snows finally came…, and it was too dry and powdery to hold a track.
Any little breeze distorts the edges, and you couldn’t get an accurate estimation of size.
Heck, I could be following the tracks of a big coyote for all I know.
The French coined the term ennui; a general feeling of dissatisfaction based on an entitled notion that you deserve better.
Those suffering from ennui believe the current situation is entirely unsatisfying and that only annoying common folk could possibly appreciate our new realities.
Like a powdery tracking snow that won’t hold a print.
I’ve decided to figuratively slap myself in intellectual disapproval.
Too often local hunters will sprinkle a bit of fairy dust upon their memories and fabricate a Shangri-La filled with wildlife and free of hunting competition.
We all need a prolonged sit down with a few of the sharper memories at the McDonald’s morning coffee klatch or a game of “you think this is bad,” with the veterans down at the VFW.
Any snow can be a good tracking snow when there has been no moisture at all.
I’ve recently finished reading a memoir detailing the conditions around Spearfish during the dirty thirties and the era of the Spanish Flu.
We have it so good in comparison.
I must admit to taking a fiendish delight in finding a silver lining in any cloud when so many have their heads weighed down with gloom.
Heaping coals of encouragement is good exercise for the back and lightens the heart when spring’s moisture and warmth seem so distant.
Fortune has been smiling on our growing family of late with new grandchildren being born at regular intervals to take the place of retiring hunting partners.
There are only so many windows available for tracking lions in a freshly fallen snow.
The joy is found in the pursuit, and few trails result in an encounter.
The probability goes up as the snow muffles the sound of your approaching steps, and a powdery snow is so much better for silent contemplation that their crunchy alternatives.
A snow like this lends itself perhaps best to the nose of a hunting companion.
A friendly hound is legal outside of the Hills, and an ornery mule has always been one of my favorites for chasing a cat in the timber.
My saddle mule is herd spoiled and remiss to leave her friends behind.
Rarely can I get her away without much gnashing of teeth and petulant baying that rattles the teeth in my gums.
But she has so much more to offer than the seat of a cold four-wheeler.
She samples each track with a measured nose that tells me how long ago the maker has passed.
She does not even slow down for the tracks of coyotes and will bury her nose deeply in the scent of a cat and take up the chase with great anticipation.
We have hunted so long together, that she knows to be careful of my rifle and my knees as we weave through the forest.
Her joints seem stiff when we first set out and yet they loosen considerably when she hits her stride.
I am mostly a disappointment to her if she discovers that we pursue deer or elk, but if I allow her to chase after a mountain lion, her eyes light up with a predatory glow.
While the snow is not perfect, the company is nearly so, and my windows of opportunity seem fewer and farther between.
Best to seize the moments as they are offered rather than wait for better conditions that may never come.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
