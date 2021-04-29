For Rosalie

OPINION — “I only read your articles if I think there won’t be dead animals. I like the ones about your granddaughter and your mule. I cried when you had to put your horse down last fall.”
I did too Rosalie.
We worked together at the high school for over a decade, and she says that it has nearly been 20 years since she retired.
The trees she planted for the students before she left have grown tall and beautiful.
The ones I planted, sadly had to be cut down.
Rosalie and I had differences of opinion on most things political and she was critical of those who built houses in the country and disturbed the wildlife habitat.
I wanted to raise my children there.
I bumped into her at the Black Hills State Music Festival over the weekend because we also share a certain fondness for musicians.
She was spending time with a delightful granddaughter and enjoying the beautiful sunshine.
Spending quality time with our children and grandchildren is another blessing we share and despite our vibrant differences in opinion when it comes to the consumption and enjoyment of wildlife, the two of us probably have much more in common than divides us.
My son-in-law Nate texted that night asking if I wanted to tag along on a three-generation Wyoming turkey hunt the next morning.
I jumped at the chance.
I was up at 4 in anticipation.
We weren’t heading out that early, but old habits die hard. Nate wanted to let his daughter June sleep in.
He messaged me at dawn saying that she woke up sick and wouldn’t be coming along.
I was crestfallen.
I had made a search through my hunting gear and discovered a camouflage blanket that my mother had made for keeping her grandchildren warm on frosty mornings.
I had been itching to have that token of my mother along for the ride.
Ten minutes later, he said that he had been overruled by the almost 2-year-old June.
“I’m going hunting with PaPa!”
Her mother had been the same way, loving the outdoors and time spent in the forest.
Rarely did I discharge a weapon when she was so young, perhaps never, but I so loved having her come along.
Several hunters that I have worked with over the years have commented that their first memories of me included Maggie in a backpack as she and I explored the elk woods.
The thought of seeing June and her dad repeat that tradition lit sparks in my eyes.
We didn’t hear any turkeys at first, but June loved the view from her car seat.
Herds of deer were enjoying spring’s first green offerings along the valley floor and she had never seen so many. “
“Look PaPa, Reindeer!”
Her cherubic face lit up with delight over and again with each passing herd and each time she grew excited.
Around the next corner we caught site of the Crook County Warden, Chris Teter, and stopped for a visit.
Chris caught sight of June in the back seat and asked her if she had seen any turkeys.
She solemnly nodded her head and said that yes, she had, although I think she was counting chickens.
I reminded Chris that it had been nearly 25 years ago just after he had started working out of the Sundance office that he had asked June’s mom a similar question.
Maggie had been 3 or 4 and told a whopper about her dad shooting a great big elk right off of the road.
Very embarrassing and untrue since I hadn’t a tag that year.
We eventually did catch up with a few gobbling birds, but they were in a friend’s front yard and we simply enjoyed their company.
I took a picture of Nate and June enjoying a gorgeous Wyoming view and couldn’t help but give thanks.
I feel blessed that my daughter found such a wise young man all the way out in Iowa and used her debate skills to persuade him that the elk, lions, and muledeer here would help relieve the sadness of leaving such a beautiful state.
Watching him carry my granddaughter through the woods brought a comfort to my spirit that I don’t think words can properly share.
Rosalie, it was a fabulous hunt and not a shot was fired.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
