OPINION — Mule deer does are easy to kill.
They are freakishly protective of each other’s fawns to the point of being sacrificial.
You can call them over tremendous distances to within a few yards if they believe that you have one of their fawns.
And self-assurance keep them within range of even the most novice hunter until sufficient numbers of shots have been fired to bring them down.
An unlimited number of archery hunters can shoot one as well as youth and mentor hunters.
Their dark color and larger size make them prized trophies for those seeking meat and first harvests for the young.
I distinctly remember my first archery deer hunts 40 plus years ago in the forests surrounding Bethlehem Cave near Piedmont.
While the whitetail would bound away at our approach, the mule deer would stand placidly.
Timidly watching as we passed hoping that their lack of movement would leave them unnoticed.
But they stood out.
This month and next, the commissioners will begin deliberations on how to manage licenses for the next few years in order to increase mule deer numbers.
Hunter input would be greatly appreciated and anecdotal stories about herd number in your area would be added to the commissioner’s knowledge and help them make more informed decisions.
My backyard herd here in Butte County, has seen some changes.
In the years after the last great whitetail die-off, mule deer took advantage of the lack of competition. I often spent the evenings watching them feed in my alfalfa.
At that time, nearly a decade ago, nearly seventy animals could be seen grazing in fields to my north and south.
For many years, hunters had spent the majority of their efforts searching for large whitetail, mule deer had, for the most part, been given a pass.
But with the loss of hundreds of area whitetail, the mule deer began to take a beating.
In this area, the number of animals has declined by half and the percentage that are bucks has perhaps dropped even more.
In the forty-year period since 1975, whitetail deer harvest data provided by the GF&P shows that the number of animals taken can nearly double in good years and is still consistently higher than in the seventies.
At the same time, the number of mule deer taken by hunters has fallen from nearly 10,000 to 6,000.
Over the same period of time the number of archery hunters has nearly tripled.
Innovation in bow design has greatly increasing their success rate with advances in technology and arrow speed.
The feather-fletched wooden arrows of my youth are collector’s items, and the newer models fly with much greater accuracy and consistency.
Modern archers can be lethal at ranges that would have been thought whimsical by Fred Bear and Alexander Pope.
Concurrently, there has been a major push to increase recruitment among youth, women, and urban hunters.
Lockdowns dramatically increased the numbers of new hunters looking for freedom from restrictions in the outdoors through hunting.
While buck licenses are normally reserved to a draw system and rationed, doe tags for new hunters were promoted.
As I stated earlier, mule deer does can be more easily killed than their whitetail cousins.
They have become a popular target for novice hunters.
As a guide, I have used the mule deer’s protective nature to my advantage and their demise.
I have called in does by imitating a fawn in distress and had a targeted buck dutifully follow.
Often, I could draw them out of areas that were inaccessible.
With the decline in their numbers and the population struggling to make any gains over the last ten years, protections for mule deer need to be established.
License availability needs to be curbed and restricted for all weapons.
Perhaps in this new decade, we will be rewarded with a revitalized population.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.