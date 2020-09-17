OPINION — This past week, archery antelope season heated up on the prairie.
Bugling bull elk charged by within feet of my face up in the timber.
I had whitetail evade my arrows from a ridgeline tree stand.
Yet despite all these familiar big game dramas, I was most intrigued by an infrequently seen, reptilian visitor.
I can never get over the combination of speed, agility, and graceful beauty that fall brings to South Dakota’s antelope dotted prairies.
Dominant bucks do most of the breeding and have gathered the largest band of does from my ranch and secured them a mile or so farther away.
The six animals that have stayed are an even distribution of buck to doe with only the slightest of edge going to one animal in attracting the females.
The two younger and subordinate males spend their time staring longingly from nearby ridges until the larger animal loses his cool and charges them.
The ensuing chase can last for a mile or more as the irritating youth is sent packing.
Yet every pursuit leaves one buck alone and unsupervised with the ladies.
You wonder if the assaults are not coordinated between the two.
“I’ll torture him until he comes after me, then you can introduce yourself. Later this afternoon we’ll trade places.”
In a time long ago but not so far away, I had a homecoming king best friend that was eye candy for the gals.
He and I used to visit the local dancing establishments.
I’d hide him in the corner until a likely pair of young ladies would wander in and then beg the girls to let me introduce them to my shy and awkward friend.
That phrase, “shy and awkward” seemed to trigger some nurturing instinct.
Mike and I were never terribly discouraged by the boyfriends that often appeared.
We managed to stay one step ahead of them.
The gag was persuasive, and I so loved to dance with a pretty girl.
I never stopped to noticed if Mike ever danced himself since I was too busy talking. Easily Distracted
It was a great way to meet interesting coeds and dodging their companions was invigorating exercise.
The young antelope bucks remind me of those old times, and they too seem interested in dancing.
The young couple I accompanied into the archery elk woods last weekend had been having a wonderful time including one afternoon that they declared, “The best day of elk hunting I’ve ever experienced. “Sharing the woods with your wife during the September rut is a dream most men can only imagine.
Finding such a bowhunting girl and persuading her to marry is a feat few mortals can ever accomplish.
We were very fortunate to hit a frosty timbered valley just as the bugling of bulls seemed to lift the branches off the pine canopy.
She sneaked stealthily ahead to the edge of the herd as her husband and I provided a reassuring cadence of cow calls that pulled one six-point bull away from the jousting of the dominant herd leaders.
I have never turned down a six-point bull in my life.
Three times she let him pass within 10 yards.
Later she explained that she had her eyes on a much larger bull that was just out of reach.
Good enough for the guides wasn’t good enough for her.
I was impressed by her fortitude and patience and amazed by her endurance considering the miles and drainages we climbed.
But despite all the testosterone-fueled shenanigans that are taking place among the prairies and pines,
I was most intrigued by a little hognose snake.
It could easily have been another of the dozens of rattler or bull snakes that I let slip by on the backroads every year, but this one looked somehow different.
I backed up my truck and confirmed my hesitant identification and then rescued the animal away from possible traffic for study.
That wedge-shaped head infers a poisonous threat.
Hognose produce a mild toxin that helps then consume toads, their primary food source.
They coil and hiss like rattlesnakes when threatened or entertainingly play dead, rolling over and exposing their black bellies.
But their fangs do not protrude from the front and bites are rarely reported for treatment although records do exist of a few allergic reactions.
So safe are the hognose that they are commonly traded as pets.
