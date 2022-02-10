Eagles prepare for Valentine’s Day

OPINION — Three times in the last few weeks, I have observed a pair of bald eagles engaged in romantic flights.
A courtship spiral involves the couple locking their claws in midair and then spiraling like a cluster of twisted kites towards the ground.
Their dance reminds me of time spent with my grandfather and namesake who has been gone a year now.
He last visited a dozen years ago and an eagle made a visit back then.
He drove with me to Rapid to pick up a new side-by-side, now battered and worn.
We took it for a test spin, loaded it up and then drove it out to the country to take it offroad.
As we entered the gate on Upper Redwater, I wanted for him to appreciate the openness of the prairie seen from the shelter of the Hills.
We put it in low and slowly drove up the ridgeline so that I could show him where I hoped to someday build my house.
One boulder stood out with a distinctive weathered pattern reminiscent of a hooked beak and bird’s head.
The rancher who had sold me the land had called it eagle’s rock.
I showed Grandpa the visible landmarks of Wyoming just across the border, and the barely visible Montana landscape where my wife had grown up near Carter County.
We toured a distant fence line and upon our return, a golden eagle was sitting astride that stone.
It took flight, with barely a flap, and casually glided down over our heads as we drove past.
Grandpa lived to be 106, but when I raised my hand to show him the eagle drifting just above in an imagined blessing, his neck would no longer bend far enough for his eyes to catch its flight.
I described the impressive raptor and he quietly nodded, unimpressed with a bird that he had considered a threatening nuisance when he was a boy.
A predator that 70 years ago was frequently shot and rarely admired.
Bald eagles are doing well.
Over the last 25 years, they have grown in number from 5,000 pairs to an estimated 72,000 today, nearly 320,000 birds in total including subadults.
They can live for more than 50 years, mate for life, and increase in number by nearly 10% each season.
The only things slowing them down are car collisions and the ever-expanding fields of wind generated blades that they have trouble navigating.
Windfarms actually are given a quota of eagles that can be incidentally killed each year.
Golden eagles are perhaps not so fortunate and much harder to count.
One windfarm in Wyoming plead guilty to killing nearly 40 golden eagles and paid a $2.5 million dollar fine, less than 10% of its total taxpayer subsidy.
The court told them to keep on chopping, but on a probationary basis, and gave them five years of continued eagle depredation while they come up with a plan to decrease the number of birds killed.
I’m no rocket scientist, but if windfarms get to keep dicing eagles for the next five years, you might eventually be able to show a decrease in the number killed.
I think we worked out that type of math using buffalo and passenger pigeons.
In a vengeful twist of fate, Wyoming also happens to be the national graveyard for decommissioned fiberglass wind turbines.
Casper’s landfill takes in nearly a thousand blades a year and 8,000 more are coming down over the next four years. It is very bad PR for the companies to have them come apart while in use, almost as bad as when they kill a few dozen eagles.
With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, our local eagles are pairing up and expanding their range.
With most of the choice lakes and waterways already spoken for, I see pairs staking out those highways that regularly provide roadkill.
While bald eagles feed on carrion, golden must cover a great deal more ground to discover live prey.
Those extra miles are becoming perilous.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
