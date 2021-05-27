Discouraging words

OPINION — A new hobby, perhaps even a competition among longtime residents of South Dakota is to discourage new arrivals from staying.
Once we get started, the love-hate banter that erupts about our chosen home is both impressive and threatening to the uninitiated.
Some hope to discourage others from bringing their talents to our area.
The coyote is our state animal, but we have so many of the destructive demi wolves that we hunt them nonstop and without limit.
At night, with traps and snares, from planes and automobiles, we even allow special exemptions for shooting from roadways and out the windows of cars.
Former city dwellers looking to escape drive-by shootings might be momentarily lulled into a false sense of security.
Come pheasant season, armies of hunters blast away from the road ditches from October all the way through spring goose.
There is a great deal of lead in the skies above South Dakota and hunting season is open year-round.
Did I say roadways? I meant graveled paths and gumbo tank traps.
Early in the state’s history, it was discovered that hunting was best experienced by some from the backs of moving pickup trucks. Eastern South Dakota was developed in a grid-like fashion to increase access.
In order to save on maintenance, 70% of our state’s roadways are graveled, not paved.
Hunters routinely abandon their vehicles along the roads and pursue birds through the tall grasses in the roadway ditches, shooting whenever a rooster is discovered.
Many a motorist has crested a rural roadway and discovered that they have met bird and hunter at the most inopportune point in time.
Casual driving becomes an admitted health risk.
The state also allows unarmed retrieval, which means any shootist can chase a wounded bird as far onto your property as they wish in pursuit.
Fortunately for wildlife, blizzards tend to close down the state at regular intervals.
Residents are annually reminded to assemble survival kits.
When trapped in your car during a blizzard, it might take days for rescue crews to dig you out.
You are expected to make do in your vehicle until help arrives.
Blankets, candles, and dehydrated food are encouraged because once a vehicle is buried, it can be mistaken for a drift and it might take much longer than expected for crews to discover you.
Smoked meats and jerkies are very popular in the state and offered at all roadway refueling stations.
You should buy some for your kit.
There is no place in America where you can be farther from a McDonalds.
Everyone has a gun.
Both moms and dads carry, and select grandmas sleep with loaded pistols under their pillows.
Children shoot early and often. Hunter safety is offered in many schools and there are no age restrictions for youth hunting, being left up to the parent’s discretion.
If you are disapproving of weapons and people who own them, this is not your state.
I laughed when I read the federal list of states with the most weapons and found our state ranked only 22nd.
The ranking only accounts for registered weapons and South Dakotan’s won’t tell you how many guns they have. Many don’t even know.
They don’t see shotguns as weapons, and they have many of those.
Rifles and pistols are seen as weapons as long as they aren’t of small calibers built for plinking.
If a gun was inherited, it doesn’t count in any family total nor will it ever be counted.
For every registered gun purchased in the state in a given year, there are already a dozen more at home.
Did I mention the ticks, rattlesnakes, and plague-ridden prairie dog towns?
No matter how hard I try; I can never play this game for long. I love my home too much.
I get to live where the deer and the antelope play.
The discouraging words come seldom even in jest because we are so blest to live here.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
