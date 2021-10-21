Deer dying of disease

OPINION — Terry Liddick posted a series of photos from his trail camera that recorded the death of a buck whitetail.
The young deer enters the first frame with little fanfare.
He was a young basket buck; the kind you hope to find for your child’s first trophy, symmetrical but neither too high, heavy, nor wide.
An animal to be proud of, but not too difficult to improve on in coming seasons.
At first, I thought it was creating a licking branch, a low hanging stick that a buck can leave his scent on and let others know of his passing.
His neck was arched in an uncomfortable curl that would have been difficult to maintain.
I’ve seen people with high fevers, curl their heads in a similar fashion as they dealt with the pain.
Trail cameras are triggered by movement, set to go off at a series of preprogrammed times.
Each frame recorded the animals as it staggered in circles for more than ten minutes,
its mind addled by a disease that has become all too common during the drought cycles on the plains.
Finally, the whitetail was unable to stay upright and fell, triggering one final image as it died.
EHD is not always fatal, some animals survive and pass on resistance.
If so, our local herds must slowly be building immunity as this is the fifth outbreak I’ve documented in the northern hills.
There is no known cures or treatments.
Survivors often go to ground and move little as they heal after infection.
The high fever damages their hooves and makes travel painful, imagine a horse with founder.
You might assume that all of your local bucks have succumb and reports are wide ranging, but there is hope that survivors are simply laying low while they attempt to heal.
A peculiar sidenote of the disease is its impact on the local coyote population.
Normally the packs hunt at night, keeping contact with each other by their signature vocalizations as they discover prey and give chase, calling to their families when they make a kill.
This allows all to come share when they make a kill. With so many dead deer, the coyotes no longer need to howl.
There are so many carcasses that they no longer need to hunt, a natural buffet has been laid at their feet and they have no need to work for their supper as long as the disease provides free meals.
I’m purposely avoiding all political references to our own economy, but others might see a shared pattern.
As the snows subsided from our most recent blizzard, it was time to mend fences from where the burden of the drifts had snapped wires and pulled fasteners from posts.
You never know how much damage has been done nor how much work will be required.
Some wires only need tightening and the application of a stretcher, others must be rebuilt after downed trees take out entre stretches.
I had not seen several of the more photogenic bucks that lived in my area for some time.
It has been archery season for weeks now and I imagined it was possible hunters had taken a few.
I rounded a corner in the creek bottom and discovered that a classic typical whitetail had fallen to covid within sight of my home.
There was little that remained of the beautiful creature I had photographed and many a hunter including my own sons would have pleased to have harvested such a beautiful creature.
Only his antlers poked up over the snow.
His body was diminished to a hide bag filled with the young of flies.
In EHD areas, the GF&P is allowing hunters to return their licenses for a refund. It might be the season to send them back.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
