Deer applications are due

OPINION —I almost missed it.
I am away on duty.
Judging and coaching high school debaters has taken me south to Louisville for the national tournament.
By the time you read this, I should be home, but for now I am trying to reacquaint my body to a constant layer of sweat.
The sticky kind that makes it difficult for your arms to slide across the top of the desk without chafing.
The kind that leaves an unpleasant aroma of long built-up moisture on any absorbent surface.
Carpets seem to be made of moss and curtains only dry in the direct sun if you keep them far enough away from the condensation that forms on all of the windows when the air-conditioning is on.
Humidity is in the high 80s along with the temperatures.
The weatherman here says that it makes it feels like the 90s, and I believe him.
Tiny gnats try to alight on your skin at every turn, but instead end up doing the backstroke on your beaded brow.
My forehead has a thick enough layer of moisture to allow for several laps before I wipe him and his friends away to make room for the next crew hovering in anticipation.
I grew up on various military bases in this latitude and further south. Texas, Oklahoma, and Florida all hold special place in my heart based on memories of heat, tornado’s, flooding, and hail.
The kind that my friends and family in the Dakotas, Wyoming, and Montana have had to endure while I have been away.
I’d forgotten how little that grown adults wear in public in weather like this.
While the team is dressed in suit jackets and ties, the locals all are in shorts, tank tops and sandals, from toothless infant all the way up to toothless grandma.
Happy people who have learned to cope without the cooler breezes we take for granted. Many seem altered by various medications, self-administered, that allow them to smile with just their gums.
I’ve missed these people, but not the heat and humidity.
There is a kind of self-destructive pleasure they become accustomed to down south that allows them to pass painlessly from the swampy heat into a mechanically produced chill.
There are enough distractions here between the traffic and the urban wildlife to cause you to forget the important deadlines at hand.
South Dakota deer applications have to be entered into the system this week.
I almost missed it.
I do not miss the hail that has become so common.
A picture of a baseball-sized projectile in a rancher’s hand has become so familiar that it no longer takes your breath away.
With all that the young fawns have to battle to avoid, between rains and predators, it can sometimes seem impossible that any make it through infancy.
I feel less for the birds that lose their nests and eggs.
They always seem capable of creating another in short order.
But if a doe loses her fawns, there is no quick remedy.
Perhaps one of the strangest things I miss from home are the winds, the cool down slope breeze that we enjoy each evening living at the foot of the Hills, the ever-present Montana breeze that brings the rains.
The renewable energy folks here in the south have erected massive fields of windmills.
On this journey across our nation, few have been turning.
As in all work, it seems that the only a few do most of the work while the remainder stand idly by and study their movements.
Grove after grove of these specters sit idle while the winds work their way seemingly between their blades.
How could they blow by so many and only turn these few?
The whimsy of the southern winds is as fickle as South Dakota hail, blowing first here and skipping there.
Is sounds as if this time the worst has missed us and left us our hay.
I’m glad I missed it.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996
