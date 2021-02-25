OPINION — Dear Bill,
According to a 2016 study conducted by John Dunham, the U.S. meat and poultry industry accounts for 1.02 trillion dollars towards our GDP, close to 6%, and 5.4 million jobs along with 257 billion in wages.
I’ve read that you would like to end the consumption of meat and the associated prosperity that our industry has brought to the irritatingly conservative flyover states.
I can understand your discomfort.
For millions of hunters like me, the industrialization of agriculture has shown few benefits for wildlife and once wild lands.
Where tree rows once provided protection for wildlife and low-lying sloughs once sheltered pheasant and grouse, there are now miles of sterile, weed free, soil with no cover other than the fallow stalks of corn and soy.
With so much wealth and time beginning to race by, I imagine it seems like a worthy investment of your time and influence to end the practices of ranching, confined hog and chicken operations, and the associated farming practices that support those industries.
The fossil fuels necessary to sustain life out here can seem daunting.
South Dakotans consume twice as much energy per capita as do citizens in states like Florida and New York, while our neighbors in Wyoming consumes twice as much again.
The great distances we travel as part of our daily lives must see like gross excess, but we spend so little of it in the air.
Perhaps if I were to explain a few of the benefits of ranching, you might be persuaded to leave us be.
There are so few of us left and perhaps you could use your billions to help nations more densely populated where you could get more bang for your buck.
Ranchers prevent urban sprawl and protect habitat.
Some of the most impressive animals that I have ever seen were living on private lands. People are increasingly accessing public lands using global satellite systems that show every accessible parcel.
In South Dakota, ranchers are protecting some of the last fragile habitats and most vulnerable species.
Not just the record book variety like elk and bighorn sheep, but swift fox and black-footed ferrets, horned-lizards and long-eared bats.
Our state is so wild that bears, lions, and wolves are now vacationing here to get away from the intense tourist traffic around Yellowstone.
One of the largest undeclared wilderness areas in the lower 48 sits in the northwest corner of South Dakota with thousands of square miles of land and only a few thousand residents.
According to the US Department of Agriculture, prairie grasses can store much more carbon below ground than forests can store above. Ranchers protect and nurture these native grasses.
I live on the prairie’s edge and my age has limited my near vision, but from the small hill out my back door, I can see into Wyoming and Montana.
We still have stars here that your three children will someday wish to see without having to rent one of Elon’s space chariots.
I know your eldest daughter has a love for horses.
In South Dakota, we still know that the outside of a horse is about the best medicine you can find for healing the inside of a man.
Ranchers here still raise their children around horses in a fashion you can’t duplicate in the city.
I know that your son will some day be looking for a wife capable of handling the challenges of raising your grandchildren.
I can attest from personal experience that there are no greater mothers in the country than a rancher’s daughter.
One from the Powder River country in Montana raised all three of mine and I’m awful proud.
Finally, I know that you have concerns about pandemics and disease in the urban centers where you conduct your business.
Know that the ranchers that are my friends and their children that I have taught for decades are of much hardier stock.
While thousands might fail in your crowded cities, the children of ranchers will thrive.
I hear that you are now the largest owner of farmland in the nation.
Plant the trees that have gone missing and recreate the native prairies that best protects the environment.
They’ll remove more carbon than any forest.
Help drive up the price of commodities for those of us who will continue to farm, ranch, and hunt.
Stop in for a visit and share my views.
I’ll grill you an elk steak.
There are so many more reasons than those I’ve shared to support ranching.
If ranchers were to disappear, I believe that hunters would not be far behind.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
