Danger ahead

OPINION — I know where the deer are likely to be at any particular time of the day.
Elk and antelope too, turkey to a lesser degree of certainty based their lizard brains short circuiting at unpredictable intervals.
I do not pattern lone lions on more than a weekly basis as their travel routes tend to repeat on a fairly steady basis.
Females with cubs are easier, but only until the cubs get their legs under them and start traveling with mom.
People are much more easily patterned than wildlife. We tend to hit our meals and pick up coffee at the same locations and intervals.
We show up at work and school as scheduled and we program most students to develop an aversion to being late.
It is the first full week of August and right on schedule our annual Harley Sparrows have returned to Capistrano.
Our visitors are not as attuned to the travel patterns of our wildlife and that lack of knowledge can be fatal.
According to statistics put out by AAA, while only one percent of all miles driven are on motorcycles, 70% of all deer/vehicle collision fatalities, happen to bikers.
Let me repeat; only one percent of the miles yet 70% of fatalities.
If I was seventy times more likely to die from something, I’d pay attention.
South Dakota also ranks in at number four nationally for likelihood of an animal collision.
If you are visiting from Florida, you are eight times more likely to hit an animal here, Hawaii, 13 times.
The animals are most often moving in the morning and the evenings. Just before sunset, they will be traveling from the dry hilltops and timber to water and the green vegetation in the valleys below.
Just before dawn, they head back.
If you wish to avoid the majority of the conflict patterns, sleep in and show up early for evening festivities.
Fawns still have spots and just because you saw a doe and fawn cross in front of you, be aware that they often have twins. Another is likely to step out onto the road in front of you.
Deer prefer each other’s company.
If you see a buck cross in your headlights, prepare to stop.
The bucks are gathered just like the bikers, and they can be in large concentrations of a dozen or more.
Always assume more are crossing.
To reach Sturgis almost all will have to travel over the prairie.
The antelope bucks have begun to gather does in anticipation of the rut and also started to posture and chase subordinate bucks out of their territories.
While a collision with an antelope is much less likely and their small size makes them less of a threat, their incredible speed of up to 60 miles per hour allows them to be under your bike faster than any other animal on the list.
When a dominant buck is in pursuit of an available doe or trying to attack a younger buck, they seem to be able to fly.
The drought has increased their ability hide in with the prairie grasses.
Their tan coats and the dried prairie grasses blend into a light caramel swirl and it becomes even harder to see them coming.
Turkeys are most often traveling in large flocks of hens and chicks punctuated by the occasional bachelor band of gobblers.
Nothing in the Black Hills more closely resembles an experienced biker brotherhood than a wrinkly flock of strutting toms all dressed in black, gobbling their heads off for attention and letting their colors hang down below their chins.
I almost hesitate to add them to the list of cautionary tales, but I had an uncle take one through the windshield of his truck as it flew across a road.
Just imagine the impact of a twenty-pound butterball hitting you in the face or chest at 65 miles an hour. It is smashing.
Welcome home biker brothers and sisters.
We are glad you came and appreciate the prosperity you bring to our little island on the plains.
Drive with caution.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
