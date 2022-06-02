Dances with fish

OPINION — It is time to bond with our aquatic neighbors.
Those finned frolickers of brook and fen which prefer the company of beaver to men.
With turkey season drawn to a close and water filling the air and local streams, an old man’s heart yearns for bamboo rods and hair’s ear nymphs.
I fully understand that this might muddle our state’s reputation as the preferred national destination for dancing with wolves.
But what harm could it cause if a few busloads of Kevin Costner fans in search of buffalo hunts, Black Hills winter camps, and playful two-steps with frolicking lupines inadvertently are diverted away from those worthy pursuits to tickle a brookie or two.
My sons came home for the long weekend to rekindle old friendships and do a little fishing.
My grandson Jack was to be baptized and family had gathered from surrounding states.
With so many extra hours in the day and the overcast weather encouraging fish to come out from the shadows, Connor and Lane crawled early from their beds and descended on the favored trout pools of their youth.
It was too wet for me.
A statement that feels luxuriously decadent after the last two seasons of drought.
With commerce ramping up the global warming juices that are produced in industrial areas and traffic once again filling the highways, the rains have returned. Perhaps just a coincidence, but the moisture is so welcome.
As with all activities devised by young men, the fishing was actually a unspoken competition.
Who could catch the largest fish and who could catch the most, the first, the last, the prettiest, ugliest…?
The categories seemed to be endless.
The Mirror Lakes have always been a touchstone for these contests.
Easily seen from the bedroom windows of their first home, and the place where they had both caught their very first trout, the Game and Fish have always maintained strong trout numbers and provided wonderful access.
Lane scored first with a beautiful 14-inch rainbow that was photographed and the images quickly forwarded to Dad who never tires of seeing his boys outdoors together.
I believe that I’m supposed to tally the score, but since they never keep any of the fish and quickly release them for another day, actual totals are fictional and only accidentally accurate.
No one seems to mind my arbitrary judgments and it is much easier keeping a harmonious balance in the family.
But on occasion, a fish will push the norms in size or vibrance and even decades of arbitration skills can’t make one appear just as big in comparison.
Judging a fish’s true dimensions is tricky when given a single image from which to judge.
A boy with large hands and short arms is at a great disadvantage.
Professional fish photographers look for just the right models for their cover photos. A small head is advantageous.
Long slender arms that can extend far beyond the norm and bring the fish into closer view are in great demand among fish photo fanatics.
Experts are often seen attempting to balance wiggling trout on their fingertips in order to reduce the magnitude of their hands and emphasize their catch’s trophy potential.
The next photo was of a brook trout that looked familiar.
A previous wound had left it with a damaged and twisted back.
Our family has history with the fish.
The boys had caught him several times over the years.
Crooked Carl was quickly returned to his watery home with hopes that he could manage to grow and survive for many more seasons.
The last image made me smile and reminded me that fishing is a dance.
Lane had failed at the photo balancing act and the fish was in midair.
He didn’t want it to be injured by the fall and for a moment there was a clumsy attempt at recapture sans hooks.
But in the end a brief shuffle pass was the best he could offer, and a healthy brookie of unknown dimensions took a brief flight back into the pool, like an Olympic ice dancer throwing his partner across the floor.
I hear Costner is tired of Montana and horseback riding.
Perhaps a sequel is in order to be funded by our department of tourism, Dances with Fish?
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
