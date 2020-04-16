Counting cats

I suppose it would be easier if you could get them all to sit still. But from this season’s harvest data, it looks like you will need to have a dog.
It is that time of year when the GF&P sends out patrols to drive down familiar lanes in secluded tracts of land and take count. They use spotlights and the occasional helicopter to gather the data. Population estimates help them better understand if their predictions adequately matched harvest limits established for hunters: both human and four-legged. Fortunately, the elk, deer, and antelope return to their familiar spring ranges to compete for green new growth and the grouse and turkeys to their leks and roosts to attract mates.
But the lions avoid the count.
I’ll admit that I don’t mind the census takers having my number once per decade, but I resist their petty categories in which I often refer to myself as “other.” Annually, the GF&P sends teams of professionals out with hounds to tranquilize cats, gather their DNA, and categorize their ages, health, and gender. If my census became an annual intrusion, I would be ticked.
All initial calculations of our resident lion population began with an estimate, a very educated guess, as to the number of lions at the beginning of the study. It wouldn’t have taken many additional animals to swing population projections wildly. Since the inception of the hound teams in 2013, the number of lions captured for every 100 hours of efforts has increased dramatically. Their dogs are becoming very accomplished, or there has been a slight uptick in the population. In 2014, it took nearly 20 hours for dogs to help capture a lion for the study. By 2017, it was only 8.7 hours per lion.
Last season marked the lowest harvest of lions by hunters in many years. Only 21 were taken, and those statistics were used to infer that the population might be in decline. This year, the harvest has more than doubled with 45 lions harvested to date and two more weeks left in the season. As a seasoned debate coach who has seen the same sets of statistics used to prove diametrically opposed points of view, I can assure you that numbers rarely tell the whole story.
On a recent trip into Custer State Park, I stumbled upon a gathering of animals that came boiling out of a burned pine thicket. This was no gathering of old bulls, but rather the spikes, calves, and cow herd. They paused long enough for me to snap a few pictures and, like all good children raised in ranch country, I had to count them. There were 15 head in the picture frame; five of them were spike bulls.
Any elk population with a third of their number being male has a healthy management system in place. While the number of bulls was my first and most obvious observation, it was the number of calves per cow that gave me pause. There were seven.
Ten years ago, near the start of lion management effort in the Black Hills, 85% of the calves being born in the park were being killed by predators soon after birth. The once magnificent herd of nearly 1000 animals had shriveled to 150. This one snapshot showing more surviving calves along with lion harvest data gives biologists a better handle on current elk survivability.
To decrease the number of lions, dogs were the answer. Much like the houndsmen employed by the state, nearly 75% of license holders who draw a tag to hunt with dogs in the park harvest a lion.
Of this season’s total Black Hills Lion Harvest, 18 animals have come from Custer County, although not all from within park boundaries. While lions won’t gather in one area for our biologists to count them, with the use of hounds, we have a useful tool to help us better protect and manage their population.
Did I mention that the black bears are back? Out of hibernation, fresh tracks have been seen in the Northern Hills in just the last week.
Perhaps 20 years from now, we’ll be having a similar discussion concerning the health of our bear population.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
