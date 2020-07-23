Comparatively speaking

I can imagine this fall’s phone conversations, “You all got your limit before lunch? The lowest hunting pressure you’ve ever seen? Can I still get reservations?”
Pheasant hunting season might start slow, but I think it could pick up as nonresidents shed their face masks and trade them in for camo and fluorescent orange.
South Dakota isn’t suffering enough.
You can see it on the faces of envious tourists as they drive by and glare through their masks at out sidewalk cafes and smiling outdoor gatherings. Of course, few of them will ever return to enjoy one of our winter blizzards, but for now, jealousy at our good fortune has many examining our way of life and taking stock in their own.
Some are choosing to move. Gathering their belongings and children and relocating to a state that ranks number one in freedoms, number two on the economy, and stands among the top five for covid mitigation.
Those that feel squeamish by our state’s openness can still feel more at home by visiting one of our national owned retailers. There they will find the comforting masks, blank stares, and temperature takers proving that a fearful population is most easily controlled.
In comparison to my siblings in Colorado and Michigan, I have an embarrassment of freedoms and good fortune. Less we forget, it was just over 100 years ago that our nation went through a pandemic that killed nearly 700,000 out of a population that was only a third of the size we have today. A disease so virulent that it actually targeted children and adults below the age of 40.
In comparison, COVID appears to target our most self-indulgent. A glance through the comorbidities that lead most often to hospitalization has me watching my diet and exercising more. Certainly, our nation would have fewer fatalities if we drank less soda and enjoyed fewer couches. Luxuries that other nations haven’t the funds nor time for.
Fear of being too reliant on government aid has many returning to hunting and gathering in record-setting fashion. Garden sales are through the roof with many companies closing sales for lack of inventory.
Gardening is in vogue as well as fishing and hunting. New York State had a 60% rise in registrations for its new hunter classes and an increase in license sales of 146%. My father grew up hunting in the Catskills near the family’s ancestral dairy farm. I still have his 1960 resident hunting tag that had to be pinned prominently in the center of the back. He would have been 17.
When the 1918 flu epidemic hit the US, it was estimated that the nation held fewer than 300, 000 deer. Few hunted or had the opportunity. By the time my dad started hunting, those numbers had swelled to 15 million. Today, their number has nearly tripled and an anxious nation is once again seeing the benefit of being capable of gathering your own meat.
Ammunition sales are up 200%, and weapons sales have increased gun ownership by 3 million since January.
Wildlife populations have swelled and become emboldened by the lack of traffic and a timid human population that has evidently abandoned the field. New York City has noticed a spike in its rat population, and they are more aggressive and venturing out in daylight hours.
Some have become so bold as to have sponsors and webpages. Is the subway pizza rat larger than the Egg McMuffin rat?
As an outfitter, I was prepared to have a quiet season alone with my family. No hunts had been booked through June, and I was ready to call the season a loss.
But South Dakota’s numbers are out, and word is spreading. Three new hunters booked last week, and old hunters are suddenly asking if I can make room.
Good luck to my New York cousins and their pizza-packing prairie dogs. A resurgent hunting population, outdoors and exercising, more self-reliant and prepared, is of benefit to us all.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.