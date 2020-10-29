Colorado votes to reintroduce the Murder Hornet

OPINION — My daughter Maggie sent a picture of a large wasp, two inches long and as thick as your little finger.
It had an orange head, and yellow and black body.
Friends had suggested that it might be a murder hornet as those had been in the news of late.
But I had grown up in Texas and Oklahoma where Cicada Killer hornets were found and suggested that those were more probable.
I’d seen them near Pierre along the river and could imagine a few making their way in this direction.
While the Dakotas are on the very edge of their territory, the killer hornets could find their way to wherever cicadas were hatching.
Cicada’s are annoying enough with their nocturnal song, that few begrudge the wasps their collection of victims.
This new Asian variety of wasp has different tastes and goes after honeybees.
Bees provide a key service to American agriculture.
Little that needs pollination would avoid financial loss if the newly emergent “murder hornets” were allowed to have their way.
Reintroducing them maliciously would be perceived as an act of domestic terrorism against farmers.
The evening news shows officials in Washington State tracking down their third batch of hornets with GPS chips.
They locate the nest, cut off any possible escapes and then euthanize the colony.
Images of the vacuumed bodies of the hornets reminds me of similar images that are bound to come.
Colorado’s newest immigrants are trying to alter the rural ranching profile of that state by overruling state biologists and politicians at the ballot box with a wolf reintroduction initiative.
While the majority of the nation is focused on the presidential candidates, the wolf reintroduction initiative shows wide support from a state demographic that is rapidly changing.
New residents have few ties to agriculture.
I have a beloved younger sister who keeps homes in Boulder and Breckinridge and visit on occasion.
Both communities are breathtaking, with stunning views and architecture.
Any development or structural alterations to existing buildings has to win the approval of numerous boards who are much more concerned with keeping their visual alure than economic development.
Ranching is tolerated as long as winter feeding doesn’t become unsightly or odorous and is seen as a tool for protecting the view.
It is galling for ranchers to lose their positions as one of Colorado’s most influential industries and to then be relegated to little more than grounds keepers for the uber rich.
Ranching is one of the bedrock industries of Colorado.
You would imagine that a reemergent wolf populations might be treated on the same destructive plane as murder hornets.
Yet a voter initiative would require the Colorado Parks and Wildlife to subvert the interests of human hunters and ranchers in favor of wolves.
Smaller rural counties have risen up in protest against the initiative, but the metropolitan centers far exceed them at the ballot box.
The writing is on the wall for Colorado’s hunting industry.
A 2018 study funded by the state found that hunting brought in nearly two billion in revenue each year and created 21,000 jobs.
Wildlife viewing brought in about half those numbers, but wolf advocates believe that would increase if wolves were reintroduced.
Murder Hornets descend on honeybee colonies in the fall and decapitate the workers as they leave the hive, stacking their bodies to be eaten later.
Wolves have been documented to do much the same to wintering herds of elk and cattle. South Dakota has hosted two of the most destructive wolves in North American history,
The Custer wolf and old Three-toes reportedly killed thousands of head of livestock during their combined reigns.
Trapping and hunting with hounds proved ineffective for many years.
For Colorado’s sake, I’m hoping that drones and GPS trackers will give wildlife scientists the tools they need to manage these new wolves more effectively and that they prove no more difficult to remove than the hornets.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
