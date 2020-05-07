Children can be brutal

Brutally honest, anyway.
My son Lane was home from Brookings and brought groomsmen and ushers for a spring turkey hunt at an undisclosed location in the Black Hills. A camouflaged assembly of turkey hunters closely resembled my own outdoor bachelor party along the Powder River in rural Montana 30-plus years ago.
He was raised here in the outdoors, and any friend he has ever admired thought that he was blessed to have grown up where most only get to vacation. Lane glows anytime he can bring farm kids into the timber and share our beautiful environment and breathtaking views. He grudgingly shares his trout fishing hotspots with those he believes least likely to return and conversationally points out the locations of past hunts.
“We loaded a six-point bull on the horses back in there…. Tracked a mountain lion over that cliff face.’’ Memories that few have ever shared but only dreamed of. One of his companions last fall casually asked if he could point out a few good elk hunting spots on a map in an area he had never hunted. When he returned to Brookings 48 hours later with his archery elk, it seemed as if Lane’s hunting tips might be gold.
During the bachelor’s hunt, many turkeys were heard and chased, one curious mountain lion fooled into a decoy spread, and a grumpy bull snake of unusually large proportions persuaded to give up his sunbathing perch along a foot bridge to let eastern hunters pass. No turkeys were harmed over the passage of the short weekend, but all who came plan on returning to try again.
I recently discovered a note Lane wrote when he was very young. It was elaborately decorated with outdoor hunting scenes done in Crayon that he so wished to share with me. He couldn’t have been more than 6 or 7. In the note, he explained how grateful he was that hunting season had finally ended and that instead of paying clients, that I would at last have time to spend with him.
It cut me, chest deep. It was too true, and the guilt of the life I chose away from my wife and kids was a heavy burden that they all shared. When the children had been young, we had been strapped for cash and I was spending too much time away hunting when other young teachers were all working their second and third jobs trying to make ends meet.
I persuaded my wife that I could make money as a hunting guide even though there were none in the area at the time. I would still get to be in the woods I loved, and perhaps I would eventually earn enough money to help our family.
As a new business, I priced myself low and was able to book many more hunters than I take out today. Too many. Between business and coaching, I was often away when my kids were awake and only made it home after their heads had hit their pillows. We kept a family prayer journal on our table that we wrote in at every meal, and one of Lane’s entries thanked God that I had made it home to share dinner with my family. From the mouth of babes. I began to change.
At first I hunted and guided for all things, and then over the years certain pursuits that had once fulfilled no longer stood up against time with my family. When was the last time I hunted a dove or shot a grouse? Fall turkey season lost its allure, and I no longer bother to make the trip back to hunt pheasants with family. The winter lull that used to whet my appetite for hunting is now filled with a lion season that is four months long. Turning a passion into a business threatens the blessings.
As my son sets out to begin his own family, I hope he learned all I could share about the outdoors. And I want him to know that when he needs to head for the Hills to heal and get his bearings, I will be here to tend the fires and the grandchildren. To make up for all of those hours I took from him and spend them now in the company of the next generation that has yet to hear the stories…
