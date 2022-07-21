Cautiously optimistic

OPINION — I was enjoying dinner with friends and family the other night. Celebrating a momentary lull in baling long enough to come in from the fields to give thanks that we actually have hay to cut.
Ranching communities in the south are suffering from a severe drought and dispersing their herds.
While we have been experiencing the same high temperatures and fears from wildfires, the rains here have continued, if only sporadically, and with a kind of fickle hit and miss pattern that leaves one pasture soaked while another emits clouds of dust as the cattle line out to evade clouds of flies.
My son was fortunate enough to draw an elk tag just over the border in Wyoming.
The cowboy state is experiencing an unusual problem in one of their Black Hills units; too many bulls.
He had originally submitted his application for a spike bull only permit.
When his application was chosen, his license was upgraded to a bull with five points or less on one side.
He was sharing trail camera pictures that proved there were indeed many antlered elk in his area, including a few unusual animals that were growing antler patterns that would fit his requirements.
He had called to confirm the unusual change in his permit and been told by the biologist that too many bulls in the Black Hills were killing each other in breeding battles each fall.
Rather than letting them go to waste, hunters were being asked to cull a few more of the younger bulls.
Nearly all two-year-old bulls in our region carry five-point or better antlers.
They are also the quickest to come to a calling sequence and often loiter long after a more mature animal would have felt a hunter’s presence and fled.
They give elk stalkers opportunities for second shots if there is a deflected arrow and can be called back into range if initially spooked.
We call them raghorns, but they are magnificent on the table and much easier to carry out of the forest than their bulkier elders.
I’m a big fan of any elk hunt that has all of these perks and encourage hunters to take advantage of any opportunity to harvest one.
This fall is beginning to spark my interest.
Despite the heavy rains of early spring and active coyotes, fawn antelope and deer have managed to prosper.
Antler growth on area bucks has developed to the point that you can readily see the potential of up-and-comers, and recognize trophy bucks from previous seasons that have returned from their winter haunts.
The velvet covered antlers appear deceptively heavy and tall.
Older bucks tend to isolate themselves from the company of their subordinates.
While younger deer frolic for an hour or more each evening while the light makes them easy to identify, you normally have to wait until the last fading rays of light for the old bucks to appear.
I am reconditioning the muscles in my back and legs in anticipation.
My bow pulls a bit harder each season now and I wonder if it is time to forsake my mechanical broadheads that fly so true and return to my favored Muzzy fixed blades that research has proven to be much more effective.
I need to replace the frayed tether that allows me to draw my compound bow with a trigger release and I am reminded that the recurve bow of my youth was good enough for Robinhood and Fred Bear.
So much has changed to give advantage to the archery hunter.
If the summer continues to blast heat and winds, diminishing numbers of waterholes will concentrate the herds and hunters will have an even greater edge.
Each evening I head to a blind or stand at a favored window in anticipation with my binoculars and spotting scope close at hand.
My anticipation builds as hunting season swiftly approaches and I am cautiously optimistic.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
