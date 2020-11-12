Cannabis Lupus

OPINION — Colorado passed their wolf reintroduction initiative.
On an evenly split decision, more than one-and-a half million people voted for and against.
The margin of victory was only 40,000 votes.
Over the next few years, Colorado will hash out the details and then begin the arduous task of deciding which of their rural ranching communities they will release wolves upon first.
But perhaps I’m being too harsh.
The wolves that were released in Yellowstone bring in tourist dollars.
But Minnesota and Michigan already have thousands of wolves and you hear little about tourists traveling to their dense forests attempting to catch a glimpse of a wolf.
I know that as a guide, I have personally hosted a few dozen hunters from the northern states over the years that have felt forced out of their ancestral hunting grounds.
Three generation camps have told stories of going for days without cutting the track of a single deer after wolves have eaten their share.
Each year these displaced hunters caravan out west to areas where deer can still be found and reminisce about the” good old days” back home.
Interestingly, the Colorado initiative didn’t bother to dictate which subspecies of grey wolf would be used in the reintroduction, it merely mentions grey wolves.
The most endangered subspecies is the Mexican grey.
It undoubtable was a historic resident of Colorado as its range includes bordering states.
Mexican greys are much smaller in size, ranging from 50-80 pounds.
Intuitively a smaller wolf would do less damage to livestock and require less meat to sustain it.
Compared to the 188-pound animal that was shot in Montana in 2018, a 50-pound wolf would be less inclined to take down larger livestock and wildlife.
An additional mitigation plan that could be piloted prior to Colorado’s wolf release involves preconditioning.
Epigenetic research has proven that adult mammals that are given negative stimuli when exposed to an environmental factor such as a particular scent, can genetically transfer that aversion to their offspring.
If all wolves reintroduced in Colorado are preconditioned with electric shock to be averse to the smell of cattle and sheep it could save millions of dollars to producers.
If Colorado were to prove preconditioning effective with predator reintroduction there would much less resistance from the ranching community.
Their wolves might actually be welcomed and marketed to other states with deer density issues.
The legislation is designed with compensation dollars in place assuming that wolves, as they have in the past, would kill livestock.
But perhaps science will prove that such depredation can be avoided.
Our southern neighbors have already proven themselves willing test subjects when it comes to experimentation on their voters.
Colorado has already piloted South Dakota’s marijuana legalization.
Researchers at Colorado Christian University have released a study that for every dollar of tax revenue gained, there was approximately $4.50 in associated costs to mitigate the harms.
Largest among these costs were from increases in high school dropout, hospitalizations, and suicides.
Marijuana is dispensed in a variety of forms that youth associate with candy.
Over ingestion from inexperienced consumers account for many of the costs.
There was a dramatic increase in calls to poison control centers.
Nearly 70% of users admitted to driving under the influence at least once and 27% admitted to doing so regularly.
Much like Colorado’s wolf initiative, details for South Dakota’s recreational use of cannabis is still to be hammered out. Luckily, we have their research to guide our decisions.
By eliminating commercial sales, South Dakota could lose millions of potential tax dollars.
By limiting recreational users to a specific number of plants grown on their own property, many of the highly concentrated products sold in dispensaries would be avoided.
Eliminating the profit from retail would dramatically reduce the profile and alure to new recreational users.
No adds, billboards, or storefronts promoting and glorifying a business model that earns 80% of its profits from habituating 20% of its customers while communities bear the costs.
As a parent, I have tried to engage my own children in gardening and seen little success.
It is real work with little reward in country with high winds, hail, and early frosts.
Limiting recreational users to a product that requires such effort with limited rewards might reduce the harms other states have suffered.
I’m sure Colorado’s Department of tourism could persuade my Michigan hunters to come watch Cannabis Lupus chasing stoned deer and addled rabbits out of their pot gardens.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.