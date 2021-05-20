OPINION — We are celebrating my dad’s 80th birthday.
He has very few requests, but one is unusual.
He would like to go on his first mule ride.
He has watched them work and heard good things but has never been on one himself.
Could he come out and ride yours?”
I’m a mule pusher.
Anyone who will give me the time will hear my speech.
They work for about a third longer than horses, with fewer health-related bills and trips to the vet.
They get in fewer jams with their riders, and a senior with a stiff back or knees can sit one all day and still be able to walk when they step down.
They have a very smooth ride that you can’t truly explain unless you have a horse right there to compare to.
My mule is gentle with experienced riders and children.
She has cared for my 90-year-old grandfather and a few other gentlemen who were nearly that age.
I was hesitant because she hadn’t been ridden for a few months, but I had time to settle her with a few rides before Don Easton came out to give her a try.
The big day came, and all went well.
A few family members came along to document the occasion.
Don and I rode off allowing the animals to set the mood and pace.
The mare I saddled came up lame, and I spent a bit of time walking and listening to Don’s stories.
He’d spent 30 years in the Army and served alongside several men that I also knew and respected.
Funny how life is like that if we take the time to talk and get to know someone.
Riding allows that kind of quality time. Don called the ride a check off his “bucket list.”
It made me thoughtful as I near retirement, kicking and screaming.
What would be on my list?
Besides rewarding my wife for my beautiful family and grandchild, in my retirement I would like to help make a discovery, scientific in nature, and transformative to human understanding.
Over the years, a number of people who have experienced a traumatic injury or illness, have reawakened from a coma speaking in a foreign language or with amazing recall, mathematic genius, or prodigious artistic talents.
Scientists have tried to explain away this phenomenon. I would like to help discover, if it exists, a cognitive switch.
One which would allow us access to the languages and memories of our ancestors.
Making history come alive through ancestral memories of family who were actually alive in the moments would be a great counter to those who blithely advise previously failed social experiments on our children.
With my memories, I would just like to go hunting.
First, I’d like to see through my great-grandparent’s eyes, the fields they stalked when they were boys. See the country the way it was then so I could more fully appreciate the incredible bounty we have today.
With one ancestor, I would stalk through the Canadian woods for moose and bear. Both species would be abundant along the eastern coastline.
I’d like to experience a norther hurricane from the safety of a survivor’s memory without suffering from the blasting winds or biting cold.
To know the satisfaction of providing for my family in a time when meat was a luxury shared with neighbors instead of a commodity imported from abroad and condemned for contributing to global warming.
With the other, I’d stalk red deer in the Scottish Highlands.
To do so would have required them to belong to nobility or serve them, and I know that I am of common stock.
I would like to understand the value of wild game in a country where it was all owned by the nobility.
Where the poor were but poachers and hunted and trapped themselves.
Hunting while being hunted would add an appreciation for the freedoms we have protected here in America, even if diminished by some over the past year.
To complete my list, I have a few hunts I’d take with children and grandchildren.
No matter how much longer I hunt and gather, I’d like to gain ancestral insight so that I can savor more; take my blessing less for granted.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
