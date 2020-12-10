Broken bones

OPINION — The buck had looked strong in my sights.
Tall, proud, and intent on the doe that he had cornered.
A closer look later would reveal that he had taken a beating.
He was broken and pierced by the tines of a rival.
Although his mind wasn’t on his injuries, he had plenty of healing to do and pain on the horizon had he lived to endure it.
His battered rack and broken antlers had served as a reminder to younger deer that impulse and ambition have repercussions.
The wounded warriors I know do little to hide the limbs they have lost.
It is best to remind society that the impulses of politicians are paid for by soldiers and policemen.
My own injuries serve only as a reminder to my children that fat men with skinny bones should ride low horses.
The last time a doctor recommended surgery, I foolishly dismissed his suggestion.
I had absentmindedly fallen from a horse and snapped a minor bone in my wrist, one of a pair and the other held. I had watched animals work their way back into health and hoped to heal on my own.
It was one of the first days of summer, and I could give the injury the rest it needed without the complicated screws and plates that might speed it along.
Braces were readily available and cheaply purchased, and I was hopeful that the injury would heal on its own.
As I left, a wise nurse counseled that I might regret my decision.
That arthritic pain often accompanies old injuries that don’t heal properly.
I’d heard such advice before from ranching uncles.
They told me that there would be a few aches and pains associated with poor decisions made in my youth and to mind my back, “lift with your legs.”
In hindsight, I’d do the same again, but pay closer attention to their warnings.
Like the buck at the top of the story, I had a few youthful blows to the head.
I lost the top of one ear and had it sewn back on, caught a few thrown rocks with my face, and failed to duck boards that broke open eyebrows or peeled hide off my skull.
The head injuries only added character and made for interesting class pictures.
Perhaps I drained a few IQ points, but nothing above the shoulders was damaged so much that it tingles after too long a nap.
The morning aches come from the broken bones and damaged joints, the snapped elbow and torn rotator.
Common aches that come from rambunctious cattle, football games, and wrestling moved gone wrong.
All occurred in relative peace and collegial competitions where my competitors were as likely as teammates to lend me a hand back onto my feet.
Sadly, deer get their injuries from former friends that wish them dead.
Over the years I have witnessed harvested bucks that carried the snapped off tines of their rivals buried in the bone of their skulls.
One bull elk had lost an eye and still carried the antler snapped off and buried in the socket.
I read a statistic once that you were three times more likely to shoot a family member by accident or in a fit of rage than you were an intruder.
Deer families seem to prove that out, so peaceful until the rut, then turning on each other with a year’s worth of harbored vengeance.
Broken bones and snapped antlers serve as friendly reminders that we have survived the fight and gained insight.
Not all do.
Wisdom comes from appreciating that acquired knowledge and not dwelling on the injury.
Seeing the ache as God’s gentle reminder to survivors that they should mind the children and strive to cushion their falls.
Deer lose their antlers every year.
But I imagine that knowledge gained from injuries lasts for years.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
