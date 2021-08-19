Bovine firefighters

OPINION — Sunrise has taken on new meaning with smoke so thick that you question the crimson horizon.
We advise children not to look directly at the sun lest they damage their eyes, but that truism has been proven false of late.
The drought has concentrated wildlife.
If you have water and green forage, while your neighbors are without, the wildlife flocks and herds are filing in like bikers to the rally.
But getting from one place to another in ranch country can be challenging.
The calf elk are the ones that struggle most.
The cows and bulls most easily clear the top wires when they find a low spot in the top strand, but the calves spend their time looking for or making holes.
They pop the fasteners from the steel posts or staples from the wood and create openings that landowners must repair.
As they grow larger, they attempt to leap and snap both wire and posts.
It is an annual struggle that some resent and others are resigned to.
If you are blessed to own property that is attractive to elk, it is also appealing to developers and freedom-loving newcomers.
Cover, food, and water during a drought are all in short supply and the fires point out that they can be burned away in a moment.
As unpredictable as fire, wildlife traffic can make holes in fences that were tight just the day before.
Perhaps one of the most startling responses to new landowners coming to South Dakota who are experiencing the intrusion of a neighbor’s cattle is that they need to, “Fix their fence.”
I must admit that I have let a hole go unrepaired until it was discovered by cows and exploited.
Standing at the center of a shared fence line, look to your right.
All that extends to your fence corner is your responsibility to maintain.
If the neighbor’s cows are getting through your half, fix it.
Of late, the GFP has been replacing their fences on game production areas along the border.
The Cox and Mirror Lake pastures have heavy cover and a build up of fire fuels from a lack of grazing.
Adjoining landowners have been asked to use their cattle to reduce grasses through grazing.
Studies prove that timely rotational grazing actually improves habitat, limits fire damage, and increases moisture and soil fertility.
Thoughtful grazing improves wildlife habitat.
The price of land in the Black Hills seems a bargain to those from the cities.
Fortunate newcomers can be caught flatfooted when being asked to manage their new properties.
If you didn’t grow up with fire, cattle, and fences, you might look at your land as a wildlife
