OPINION — Bitterness can be caused by a buildup of anger, resentment, or fear based on a person’s inability to achieve some goal while others successfully do so.
Since weather is a natural phenomenon incapable of human emotion, bitter cold must incorporate a level of sub-zero tolerance that some of us cannot achieve.
Bitter cold occurs only in the minds of those who can’t go out and play while others frolic.
Ranchers, mailmen, linemen, and loggers are a few occupations that come to mind alongside hardy trappers and hunters who prospered in the cold.
I have a fistful of memories created when I was young and attempted to improve my tolerance. I saw exposure to cold as a way of padding my limited masculinity.
I frequently ventured forth during weather cycles that more prudent minds dare not tread.
Some were short dashes of pure folly that ended with nothing more than frostbite.
A few others resulted in wildlife trophies that I will never forget.
Several such adventures occurred when I was a lowly student at the School of Mines.
In one such escapade we scavenged a military casualty bag that had expired in usefulness, having been replaced by a newer version.
It was a bleary-eyed, end-of-finals celebration that had us scrambling to the tops of one of the hills that surround the campus.
After a call for assistance to those waiting at the bottom, three more bodies than the bag was originally designed to hold tobogganed down a jeep trail at breakneck speed.
The whipping snow threatened to peel back the skin off my face and the screams of terror from my bag mates were stolen by the acceleration.
Only the valiant sacrifices of close friends at the of the end of the slide, kept us from being smashed against the grills of the snow-covered cars in the student parking.
The crowd became bitter when it was discovered that none of the battered and bruised human shield was willing to take a second hit.
Feed tractors back then tended to faulter at twenty below and I can remember one boyhood morning in 81 when it slid down nearly 10 degrees more.
But there were still cows to be fed so we bundled up and grabbed our pitchforks. Chopper mitts and Stormy Kromer’s allowed a busy boy in insulated overalls to stay warm.
If you were able to stand the cold, you were rewarded with the most magically clear morning.
It seemed laughable that life could go on as usual at those temperatures and that the cows would hustle even more quickly to the line of hay we pitched to them.
A few years later I made the mistake of assuming that temperatures that I had tolerated once on a still morning could be braved once again with a strong wind during hunting season.
I had yet to meet those who had lost fingers and toes when poorly prepared and dared a classmate to accompany me.
There were indeed deer on those same childhood haystacks fighting each other for the tastiest morsels. I sat only a hundred yards away with my head nestled against a fallen tree on the creek bottom.
We left the pickup running in knee-deep snow afraid that what had reluctantly started once might decide against it if given a second chance.
The wind drowned out the sound of the truck behind us and we watched the does attentively feeding. It was too cold to venture any closer to the deer or chance traveling any farther from the heat of the cab.
With so many does, I was certain that a buck would eventually appear.
I was foolishly less prepared having left my overalls behind and the wind knifed through.
The sunshine and exercise of those earlier years had let me enjoy those moments.
That night I quickly froze, torn between waiting for a buck and rushing back to the pickup’s heat.
The buck that eventually came, charged in with a fury from the timber scattering the does like bowling pins.
He had the largest antlers I had ever seen at that point in my young life and while my finger was too cold to squeeze the trigger, I was able to slowly pull back my entire arm.
The buck leapt at the shot and thankfully raced in my direction.
With help from my equally frozen roommate, the whitetail was hastily cleaned and loaded.
By the time we had made the twenty-minute trip back to Rapid, the deer had flash frozen so solidly that we were able to lean it up against the side of our garage standing like a human sentinel on its hind legs.
It also served to remind us of our own human frailty and how quickly foolishness can cause suffering.
We live in one of the most beautiful places on earth, but it demands our respect and preparedness.
With a fresh tracking snow, hunters will be tempting fate in search of mountain lions.
With a little preparation, it can be some of the most beautiful hunting of the year.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
