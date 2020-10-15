Better together

OPINION — They walked out of the oak covered creek bottom holding hands and smiling, laughing at new shared memories.
My newest daughter, Anna, came out for a quick visit for the first time since her June wedding to Lane.
She has proven to be a kind and delightful person, earnest and joyful, easily delighted with the small blessings associated with being a member of an outdoors-addicted family.
The two of them had decided on a set of priorities.
To pay off their student loans in their first year of marriage, look at houses and land while interest rates are at historic lows, and to start a few small businesses to advance their futures while picking up extra shifts at the hospital where she works, and guiding hunters for dad come fall.
Towards that end, Lane has started a website advocating the joys of the 605 lifestyle with trips and videos promoting his passion for all things that fly through our skies, swim in our waters, or walk through our forests and fields.
Many of Anna’s weekends were scheduled with work so Lane had taken advantage and found himself traveling and recording videos of hunts with friends.
Doves and ducks back east, antelope and deer on the plains, supplemented by tales of outings for elk and trout here in the Hills.
He was putting many miles on his vehicles, setting his alarms for early morning adventures, and spending more time behind the camera lens than pursuing game himself.
When Anna finally had an opening free to come visit, we were excited to get a chance at time with them both.
I should have known that Lane would find the perfect way to introduce and meld his two greatest loves.
Anna is blessed with a model’s figure, statuesque and slender, so it was no surprise when she easily fit into a set of Lane’s boyhood camouflage.
He has several bowhunting stands with volumes of stories that were put in place decades ago for father and son time.
He hoped that with just the right weather, a pallet of beautiful fall colors, the tinkling music of a mountain stream, and a cast of his favorite wildlife actors, that he might arrange the perfect introduction of his wife and the outdoors he grew up in.
As always, I would be an interested observer and chauffer.
We arrived and separated quietly, only a short walk from where Lane had grown up.
A decade ago, before he left for college, he would finish his chores in the darkness leaving time to grab his bow and sneak away to chase the big whitetail bucks that filled his dreams.
This morning he told himself that it was more important to share with Anna.
He took his bow, but it would be the first time he had ever had split interests.
I backed off a half-mile to scout for a New Mexico hunter due out soon to chase his first whitetail.
The drought has slashed the amount of forage that ranchers and wildlife have to share.
Many of the pastures and valleys that normally hold herds are bare.
Brown from a lack of rainfall that local weather historian Donovan Nicholas estimates at less than half of last year’s total.
I imagined the two of them in the darkness holding hands.
Lane would have hung his bow and would be offering silent prayers of thanks at the chance to revisit a place that holds so many memories while sharing the treetops with his bride.
He would have sent her up first then handed up his pack, pulled down the safety railing to make her feel secure, then waited for the music to kicked off as members of the wildlife chorus each began to sing.
First, I heard the turkeys begin to keen back and forth from the oaks, then the wood ducks cackled from the ponds.
A coyote called for its pack and a squirrel chided them for intruding on its treetop home.
The forest floor was covered with new fallen leaves and inviting acorns that created a drumbeat of footsteps giving notice to the advance of all that approached.
The turkeys flapped on their descent, advanced, then surrounded them. I imagined Anna holding her breath while they fought and jostled for hidden nuts.
A doe and fawn walked directly below, and the young deer could not tolerate the noisy birds, giving chase, dashing in mad circles around their tree and putting the flock to flight.
A tubby raccoon shuffled by and the squirrel descended, emboldened by their stillness, and loudly encouraged them to decend.
The big bucks remained distant, comforted by the presence of their turkey watchdogs, and in the momentary stillness I imagined Anna squeezing Lane’s hand and smiling at the show.
The weather, season, and wildlife caste all put on a fine performance and I imagined Lane’s heart warming at an answered prayer.
Some outings, you are left alone to your thoughts, but that morning, they got quite the show.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.