Before the storm

OPINION — The last of the six-foot snow drifts in my yard will be melted by morning.
The green grasses they reveal as they subside offer a reprieve from this year’s drought for the deer and antelope, elk and grouse.
Even the coyotes can be seen stopping to crop the tender stalks of regrowth that gather nutrients into their roots in preparation for next spring.
The sky is breathless, inhaling in a slow build up ahead of the predicted rains.
The heavy fogs have been building each morning promising of needed snows to come.
The deer and calves have laid on more fat than I can remember seeing in the past decade in anticipation of hard times?
A struggle that humans have lost their ability to perceive.
All of these signs of coming storms build a forecast of upcoming challenges.
When we look to the horizon, old timers took all of these signs to heart and made predictions.
Today we turn to the random weather generator in our phones, instant weather radar and precipitation predictors that seem accurate in the short term but leave much to be desired when it comes to longer range forecasts.
In the hunting and ranching worlds, foul weather often comes from the south. I hosted a pair of Denver brothers over the weekend.
They brought news of Colorado storms that seem impossibly far away with remote chances of their troubles breaking upon our borders, but other recent political battles originating from the Mile-High state have successfully brought their ideas here.
Activists successfully passed an initiative for the reintroduction of wolves which will begin in 2023.
The wolves decided not to wait and pups from a pair expanding from Yellowstone have been discovered in Northern Colorado already.
With some of the largest big game populations in the nation, the state has more than enough food to feed a few wolves, but no number or limits have been established on the new population.
Will wolves be used to regulate other wildlife populations?
Colorado is currently home to nearly 2,500 wild horses in four different herds.
This is three times more than the habitat will support according to range managers.
Each year millions are spent nationally rounding them up and warehousing excess animals.
With the new wolf management option, packs could be established and conditioned to specifically target feral horses.
Predation would weed out the sick, old, and injured members of the herd and perhaps save the government from the current dilemma that doesn’t seem to have a more politically acceptable resolution.
Horses are also fairy adept at protecting themselves and I’m sure they would manage to help keep the population of wolves in check and give the National Geographic film makers more than enough work as they sorted out each other’s less desirable members.
Ten years ago, a super pack of wolves estimated to be more than 400 strong, descended on a Russian village and killed more than thirty horses.
We know they can do the job. Colorado voters just need to make sure they order enough of the new wolves to solve their horse problems.
Colorado is also home to an estimated 19,000 black bears. Wolves have been reported to attack and kill bears in their dens, something that Colorado outlawed for human hunters more than a decade ago.
While wolves haven’t killed any humans in the state for more than a century, black bears are starting to make a small dent in the nearly six million residents.
Five people have been killed with one woman lost this year. Wolves could help solve Colorado’s surplus bear population.
I can’t imagine any conflicts that might occur as large predators pursue their prey through the communities and ranch lands … or perhaps they are obvious.
When management of wildlife and wildlands are handled by twisting words and exploiting the emotions.
When activists can use ballot initiative to wrest power from experienced wildlife scientists, ranching and hunting will lose.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
