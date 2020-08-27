Babes in the woods

My wife Leslie and I started our family in Kalispell, Mont.
Perhaps a bit later in life than we might have originally intended, but we each took small side adventures before meeting each other, Leslie in the service of her church, I for Uncle Sam.
Our daughter Maggie, was a joy. I carried her with me everywhere.
She came with us on debate trips as we coached from the Canadian border across the state to Billings and we set up her playpen in the tab rooms where we gleaned the results of each round.
On the rare weekends we were not coaching, I strapped her to my back and took her into the border country surrounding Glacier National Park, her first playground.
Maggie listened to me calling to elk and watched bulls magically appear from the forest. Heard me imitate the sounds of fawns in distress and stared in amazement as does charged across the prairie to stomp their feet and blow only yards away.
Between the two of us, we managed to communicate with an incredible array of wildlife and farm animals that children in the cities only got to see in books.
While I had to use a variety of store bought calls to imitate the high-pitched tones, a child’s voice was naturally pinched to many of the same frequencies.
Maggie called in her first elk at 3, a calf in search of its mother, by repeating the sounds she had heard me use when searching for bulls.
Walking up to the two of them, nose-to-nose in wonder, after I had turned away distracted by the herd, is one of my most vivid outdoor memories.
My mother reminded me that I had been raised the same way.
That she and my father would take me to the field when they would bow hunt for rabbits from their VW convertible, a type of early wheeled playpen.
They’d leave me to block the tree rows, asleep in the back seat, while they gathered dinner with their arrows.
By the time they made their way back, I would have awakened and thrown everything that wasn’t nailed down out the windows in protest that I had not been taken along.
Naturally, my granddaughter has found herself also a child of the woods, repeating the sounds of animals long before she decides to use the words of man.
She points with tiny arms to be carried to my horses, purses her lips, and blows a stream of contented exhalations that perfectly mimic a happy member of my small horse herd.
Her most frequent playmates are the family dog and cat and she carries on conversations with each that are elaborate and complex.
Because she speaks the varied languages of animals, at 16 months, she has already learned to read the nonverbal language of posture and attitude.
A barnyard cat of unknown character is first approached and tentatively addressed.
She squats to make eye contact and waits for the cat to slump over and expose its belly before she offers her first tentative pat.
When met with purred approval, June moves in with full body strokes that please them both.
The fox pup she encountered seemed a strange combination of dog and cat both of which she had experience with, but much to her disappointment, it fought shy.
The horses have adopted her now that they know she comes bearing gifts.
She giggles with delight as their coarse whiskers tickle her legs and arms as they search her for the treats she always finds in my shirt pocket.
Huge in comparison to her tiny size, too large to approach alone, she only feels comfortable in the arms of her grandparents. For now, June is reserved in their presence.
Her mother on the other hand had less restraint and would occasionally escape to crawl under the wires of the fence to talk to the cows up close and personal.
Maggie would walk forth with both of her hands full of plucked grasses, trying to deliver treats to cattle she imagined to be friendly.
Hunting season is underway, and June is spending most of her weekends being carried into the woods as both Mom and Dad scout for game.
They send me videos of her short legs following along with a tiny backpack.
June is very proud to be carrying her own weight, if only for a few steps.
Seeing her there, a babe in the woods carrying on a longstanding family tradition, is one of the most satisfying rewards of my life.
To have her near enough to share the moments, a great blessing.
I hope there are many more generations to come who have as beautiful a setting as the Black Hills to enjoy all that nature has to offer and that we are wise enough to preserve and enhance its wildlife and forests.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.