Alas poor Yorick

OPINION — It had been nearly three seasons since I had last seen this good buck. He stood out in my memory from two distinct moments.
I’d first caught sight of him while he was on a late-night rendezvous walking along the Redwater Road with a comely doe.
My headlights magnified his impressive antlers against the inky blackness of night and he, momentary blinded by a combination of light and lust, froze for my admiring view.
Never before had I seen him still.
Every other time I had caught a flicker of his presence it was only an antler, an ear, or an eye.
He felt too exposed during daylight hours.
The final time we met, I lay prone with my son Lane in a sheltered draw as we waited out a band of mule deer.
They blocked our access to a tree stand on the ridgeline.
I let my guard down there in the shade when the great buck unexpectedly appeared chasing a doe almost into our laps.
He was as surprised as the both of us.
His rack seemed to climb even higher leaping over the fence nearly over our heads from the neighbor’s pasture.
From our sunken view his entrance was completely unexpected and disconcerting.
No shot was taken although it was greatly in mind. I was a shrunken and flabbergasted hunter, unable to perform even the most elementary process of aiming and taking the shot.
No deer would fill my scope though he was less than twenty yards away.
When I finally found my faculties and his waving tail in my sights, he was disappearing into the trees.
I let him go, defeated, and never saw him again.
Until Sunday.
I was driving my tree spade towards an unlikely pine, no more than five feet tall. It stood out there among the drab and leafless ash and boxelder.
I slammed on my breaks just before my tires made contact and there, lying amid the brown and withered prairie blue stem, lay Yorick.
In Shakespeare’s play, Hamlet is handed the skull of his childhood court jester by gravediggers who had been unaware of his unmarked resting place.
Even deprived of flesh the molded bone was so familiar that Hamlet recognized his caretaker who had given him hours of childhood entertainment.
I too instantly recognized this buck by its distinctive mass and the proximity to the last place we had seen him.
None of my house ever fired an arrow or bullet in his direction, but here he lay within view of my home, dead now for several years.
I think back to all of the hours I have stood at the window with binoculars scanning for deer such as this.
I never saw him even once when I might have captured his image in daylight.
Death and the sun had robbed him of his majesty, but not the memories.
No mouse or porcupine had stumbled upon him in that time and his tines retained their mass and length.
I had often wondered what had ever happened to him and to know that he has been here within sight all this time baffled me.
Like Hamlet, I felt a melancholy when holding his antlers and confronted with his death.
It does seem strange that a hunter who seeks the life of an animal such as this would imagine one end more noble than another.
I suppose the deer prefers the end he chose, lying instead among the trees in which he chased does, rather than hanging on a wall.
Buried here on this ranch are several animal friends that I would not wish disturbed.
A trusted dog, who’s love and protection never wavered, a warhorse who never tired of battle nor the pursuit of cattle, the bones of an elk that still carries the arrow head that brought him down.
Perhaps I should take Yorick back and leave his antlers as he fell, in the place of his own choosing.
I also hope to have that chance, among familiar sounds, smells and views, among family.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
