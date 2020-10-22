A Trojan Cow

OPINION — My hunters had driven 1,100 miles with an 8-year-old boy in tow all of the way from the Mexican border.
Grandad had purchased the hunt months ago on a whim while stewing over what the virus was stealing from his liberties.
Hank had wanted them all to have a little something to look forward to and a road trip to the heartland fit the bill.
He looked about the country and discovered that South Dakota was still allowing visitors while other states were discouraging nonresidents.
Several governors shut down their national forest campgrounds to discourage travelers from migrating into their areas even though the chances of catching COVID in the wide-open spaces is virtually nil.
I scratched my head to recall if I had ever hosted three generations of the same family on one adventure?
Two had come out on many occasions as hunting tends to be shared between parents and their children.
I have also never welcomed any hunters from New Mexico.
Father Will was in search of his first whitetail.
Granddad Hank wanted to share a few new memories with his favorite hunting crew.
The littlest, Braden just wanted the chance to dig up a few South Dakota fossils, build his first snow man, and perhaps make a few dozen runs up and down a sled hill after his first snowstorm.
I rushed to get Will into a stand that first evening because the forecasts predicted a combination of much needed moisture and cold temperatures. The deer were sure to be on the move.
Even though we arrived early, a few had already made their way out of the timber to the open meadows in search of a meal.
Prominent among the midday grazers was a familiar buck that was easily twice the size of the does that fed around him.
His rack was distinctive, rising majestically to tower above his ears on one side while showing a familiar decline on the other, evidence that he had taken a wound and survived the season before.
Injuries like that must leave a lasting impression, and a degree of caution that galvanizes the herd.
The buck was on full alert as we quietly entered the wood and climbed into that first stand.
Will had taken several species with his bow ranging from elk to muledeer, but he had never actually hunted from a tree.
Often such stands ascend to dizzying heights and leave a hunter exposed with little in the way of comfort or security.
Will was strapped into the branches with the latest of safety harnesses, but it is difficult to place much confidence in their veracity until you have to test them out.
I understood his concern. I have never deployed an airbag during a car accident and hope to avoid it entirely.
Falling from a tall tree has to result in a similar bone-jarring stop.
Even though the deer was huge and had an equally impressive competitor, the addition of ice, wind, and snow discouraged Will from safely drawing his bow.
We decided to switch to ground blinds until the weather turned and allow Braden the opportunity to spend a few hours watching deer with his dad.
I had just the place.
A bulldozer had years ago, piled boulders at one end of a hay field.
The huge stones created a protective island of underbrush and was high enough to block the prairie winds.
All manner of wildlife was drawn to the island and the surrounding alfalfa.
During the snows a mix of 40 mulies and whitetail deer grazed near.
How was I going to get Will and Braden to the blind without being seen?
Enter the Trojan Cow.
My boys had left the silhouette after antelope season.
It seemed a perfect fit and the deer were distracted by the falling snows.
Braden enjoyed the ride and the family of porcupines that rustled around in the rocks behind them during their hunt.
He and his dad had lengthy discussions about who was in charge of porcupine wrestling if a quill pigs tried to enter.
Will thought it should be Braden since his hands were full with archery equipment, Braden wasn’t sure that was a good idea.
I wish I had been there to listen.
Each time snow would slide from the canvas roof, Braden would leap into action, certain they were being invaded.
I’m sure it made a great story to tell Grandad on their long journey back to the border.
I enjoyed their company and would welcome them back again.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
