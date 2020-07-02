A river tore through it

Two days of casting, and the only fish I hooked would have been considered bait back home. The young bald eagles and osprey who screamed down at me for hoped-for handouts gave up in disappointment but returned at intervals to check for any change in my luck.
In Norman Mclean’s book “A River Runs Through It,” a rolling ribbon of water provided a rhythm that pulsed through the chapters of his family’s life. In the modern Bitterroot Valley where I was visiting family, the river had washed away a fence line and acres of ground. It divided a treasured retirement dream and created a far shore that was inaccessible during spring‘s high water. Even though I had chosen an unproductive time to visit the fishing waters, the struggles of the valley provide a cautionary tale as increasing waves of people pursue a wilderness home and solitude far from city lights and strife.
Stevensville, Mont., offers social distancing and an escape from chain stores and stoplights. It quietly persists as the oldest permanent settlement in Montana established near St. Mary’s Mission in 1841. The highway markers that measure the distances from one community to the next artfully fail to even mention its peaceful existence. But that doesn’t mean it hasn’t been discovered by fishermen, investors, and wildlife.
Landownership records in the Bitterroot Valley would show a tickertape of names familiar from the New York stock exchange and Hollywood entertainment legends. Each has staked out a private stretch of river bottom and done their best to protect habitat for wildlife and provide solitude for their family and friends. Gated communities only provide access for the preapproved, and many of the original residents have no idea what the homes over the ridge with the private airport even look like.
Stevensville, despite the flooded river and melting glaciers, has a water shortage. The planning and zoning board can’t provide enough to keep both hayfields and trophy lawns watered at the same time. A board member I spoke to said that water was the limiting factor for many new developments and that there would have to be changes made.
Down on the river, I was trying to make a few adjustments myself. I could not hook a fish along a stretch of water that my broth-in-law swore was foolproof. I nymphed and dry flied and threw spinners and bucktails of every hue I could discover in my box. While the fish had been biting up the North Fork for two weeks, the main river was still high and muddied by glacial runoff. I repeatedly fail to entice a strike.
The river had flooded a few years back and rerouted its course. A cadre of volunteers and Trout Unlimited had come to save the shoreline and planted thousands of willows and other bank stabilization tools to make the small stretch of river once again inviting to trout. They did a beautiful job and casting just downstream, I should have been able to pull in at least one foolish fish.
I watch a parade of drift boats pass by and know that I am uniquely blessed to have a private stretch of shoreline to enjoy. Others who come here must hire guides and float a legendary stretch of water. It’s not just fisherman who fill the valley, but also wildlife.
The Lee Metcalf wildlife sanctuary is just upriver, and the Bitterroot Mountains are home to nearly 70 wolves, a handful of grizzlies, and a few murderous wolf-killing mountain lions.
Elk, deer, and moose increasingly spend their time among the pivot-irrigated hay fields and trophy homes of the valley floor as the wolves drive them from the timber. Many of the new landholders view the valley as a Shangri-La that deserves protecting from the encroachment of developers and treat their lands as private hunting preserves. It’s archery only for miles of the valley’s floor as the density of houses has mother grizzlies shepherding their cubs across crosswalks that also usher children to a handful of rural schools.
Idaho’s border lies less than 20 miles to the west, and each year another exploratory pack of wolves tries to establish hunting grounds among the area ranches. Few of the mountain wolves are well versed in dodging SUVs. While the Game and Fish remove problem animals each season, the ever-present traffic will probably kill enough to keep predator numbers in check.
My second day, the weather changes and rain moved in. The drift boaters of the day before have spread the word that fishing is poor. I am left alone to enjoy the energetic eagles and wandering whitetails.
For long stretches of time, I am unaware of the traffic or houses, the bear, and the elk. I simply cast in awe as clouds and shadows paint the snow-packed mountain tops. At times I cannot discern where cloud begins and snow ends. My leaky waders allow me to stand amid the river-rounded boulders and become part of the current. After days of failure, hooking a trout becomes less important than soaking in the views.
But then I catch a fish…
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.