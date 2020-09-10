OPINION — I have dozens of tree stands and hunting blinds.
Many are producers, season after season.
Deer follow familiar trails and for most of the year they are safe from human intrusion.
A stealthy hunter who can sit silently while being cautious of his scent and the prevailing winds, can expect to be offered a shot.
While I have hunted many of them myself, I must admit that there are a few that I have never.
Perhaps I took a moment to admire the view and check for shot opportunities, but there a few that I have never climbed into with my bow.
My tree stands are primarily for bow hunters, a primitive sport that requires much patience and that provides the expanded opportunity for silent contemplation.
Last evening, I climbed into a new stand and discovered that I had misplaced my tranquility, an essential tool needed for success.
I had found all my tech; rangefinder, camouflage, binoculars (so many binoculars), new broadheads and arrows, but somehow misplaced my ability to sit still.
I discovered that being alone with my thoughts, after months of media manipulation and isolation, was a very uncomfortable place.
This metal seat is sooo uncomfortable. Perhaps my posterior has gotten soft from lack of use and there’s less muscle protecting my bones.
I had noticed that my pants no longer seem to stay up on their own so that is a real possibility. I constantly shift to make my stay more bearable.
Such movement is a fatal flaw to bow hunting, and I seek to do so slowly and only after scanning the nearby trails.
My attention span has been crippled over the last six months of solitude.
I have become too accustomed to reaching for a book or staring at my phone.
I snap selfies to send to my sons to prove that I have actually gone out alone, something that they encourage.
My editor has requested a new photo for my column.
He has noticed that my hair no longer matches the youthful image I currently present and he wishes an update.
I prefer the way I used to look but understand the need for journalistic integrity.
Folks need to know how old I have managed to become so that they can forgive my errors.
I wonder if the grey hairs that have replaced the black will give me away to the deer below.
Perhaps I need a beard mask?
There’s a deer!
She is still half a mile away and has a partner.
They are moving slowly through the trees, and I wonder if they will make my stand before the light fades.
She is a whitetail and I had seen 10 bucks of her species from my porch that morning along with a highly-aroused bull elk.
I’m hoping that she is leading a parade. Before rehanging my binoculars, I look a mile west to my alfalfa regrowth, the only green in the valley.
A herd of antelope has taken up residence there and I can just make out the white lines of their bellies and rumps from this distance.
A mulie doe rises from a thicket much too close for my liking and I wonder if she has detected all of my fidgeting.
I should have noticed her first. She was so close.
I ignored the near and present and instead looked far away.
Ignoring the here and now while worrying about imagined distant and future threats has become something of a national hobby.
It is definitely a money maker for national news outlets, and I have given them far too much of my time.
When the deer finally arrive, it is unseen, and from behind where they can catch my scent.
They blow in alarm to warn their relatives and I do what I can to persuade them that I am no threat.
I call like a hen turkey gathering her chicks to roost, something to which they are accustomed.
Following close behind the agitated doe is the largest spike whitetail I have ever seen.
He has single tines without branch sprouting nearly a foot high from his forehead.
I do not consider him a target until after he has departed, and I wonder at his genetic limitations.
Is he a massive youth with tremendous potential or a washed up elder without the juice to produce a respectable rack?
By this time there are no more than five minutes left in the day.
I draw my bow in practice and to ensure that I do indeed have enough light left to shoot.
It is present, but I make the
