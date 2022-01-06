A hunter’s fire

OPINION — A fire is a promise.
Its flames are a defiant friend in the face of bitter cold.
Fire is a fickle romantic partner that promises warms but only provides it with continual upkeep and constant attention.
It comes in many forms, a candle’s flicker, a bonfire’s roar, a fireplace’s domesticated crackle, and an inferno’s devastation.
My sister and several former students live near the Boulder Colorado devastation.
She and all those that I know are safe, but Laura has numerous friends and business associates who lost everything.
The older homes with ample yards survived, but the densely developed newer homes with micro lawns, passed the flame from one address to the next until communities were engulfed.
This summer I started a project gathering earth, one shovel-full at a time, into the dump bed of my quad and driving each load to the ridge’s edge.
It was good exercise, and I took my time.
I’d lift the bed at the end of each pass and offer the new soil to the winds and grasses below.
The hole is destined to become a fire pit of generous proportions.
One large enough for a dozen friends to sit protected from the prairie’s wind while warming their hands and telling stories.
John Denver’s Poems, Prayers, and Promises played a pivotal role in my childhood family vacations and I memorized every line. It has taken me decades to appreciate the symbolism.
In Jack London’s short story, the temperature drops to 50 below.
The dog tries to warn the man that travel is a terrible idea.
That they should find shelter and bury themselves below the protective snows.
By the time the man takes heed, it is too late.
His matches tumble from his frozen fingers to be lost in the powdery fluff and his hands are too numb to gather them back up and light the flames that might save his life.
I experienced frost bite to my feet and hands once while tending to stranded travelers in a blizzard.
It seemed likely that it would only take a moment to jump start their car in the howling winds, but those few moments stretched and were enough to cause the outer layers of my skin to die and fall away in flakes a few days later.
I will always remember the flames of pain that burned across my fingers as the blood forced its way back into the tissue.
I used to see fire and cold as enemies but now believe that they enjoy each other’s company.
When the temperatures dropped last week to below zero as they are predicted to do again this week, I decided to build a fire in the pit.
It is far from finished and I have yet to gather the stone needed to complete the floor and walls but the temperatures and low winds invited me.
I climbed the ridge to gather fuel.
I’d trimmed back the pines to offer safe riding for the grandchildren and the resulting piles of branches provided kindling.
It wouldn’t be a big fire, just enough warmth for one.
The blanket of snow offered a level of security against the escape of flames.
I spurned matched in favor of a butane torch I use to discourage weeds and a fire that would have taken much longer to create in my youth, burst forth within moments.
This fire is neither civilized like the candle and fireplace, nor does it threaten to dangerously spread.
It is a hunter’s fire and under a frail moonlight I can see for miles as the elk and deer paw through the snow in search of the drought clipped grasses below.
The warmth of my wife and home are only a short walk away and yet I have been drawn back repeatedly to warm my fingers and toes in the sheltered nook.
Sometimes a morning fire to warm up after chores, and sometimes a lonely evening fire built to kindle memories.
To build a fire is to revisit family and friends and hunt through recollections you’ve nearly forgotten.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996
