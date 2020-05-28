From tiny acorns grow mighty oaks.
At least in the rest of the country, they grow mighty oaks. Here in the Northern Plains, oaks tend to stunt. Too much wind, too little moisture, too short a growing season. They are categorized by ranchers as scrub oaks, of little value other than as the occasional source of quality firewood.
Given the right environment, even a scrub oak can impress. Tucked perhaps in a forgotten canyon and sheltered from the winds with good water, but not enough to invite beavers. If they are somehow missed by the deer and elk that browse them during the winter, even a scrub oak can grow to truly impressive proportions.
I was in the military with a gentleman who had earned his living on the East Coast by cruising private woodlots and calculating the value of hidden hardwoods trees. He taught me that rare timber could be worth thousands of dollars. The availability of portable sawmills has increased the interest locally, and trees that were once seen only as firewood are now being salvaged and converted into valuable lumber. Milled timber can be resold for profit. Timber poaching is also increasing as private landowners discover stumps where trees once stood.
I was imagining all the effort poachers had to go to in order to remove several oaks from one of my permits. Dead trees that I had left standing to cure since dry timber weighs so much less and is easier to move. A neighbor had stopped to inquire and had been told that they had permission but hadn’t gotten their names.
Later while fishing with my sons, I was reminded of the oaks while catching brook trout.
I know men my own age who have never caught a brookie over 8 inches. They are abundant and fertile and will seek out and populate any small stream with cool temperatures and abundant food. They are ferocious predators and will strike at almost any lure or bait you throw their way, and for many a wandering boy with a stick pole and string, they are the first trout ever captured.
They are the scrub oak of the trout world. Stunted by the fierce competition for food with their peers and the cramped streams they favor, they rarely reach the size of their more coveted relatives: the rainbow or brown. They are dwarfed by limited resources and fierce competition for food.
I can’t imagine any fish with as beautiful a spectrum of coloration. Orange clashes with black and white in their fins, and their spawning vibrance is unmatched. I have discovered small pools in hidden canyons that were packed with schools of tiny brook trout and caught my fill. Each fish being admired when brought to hand and none losing an ounce of brilliance in comparison to their brothers.
Son number 1 had entered an online fishing competition. Fishermen earned one point for the largest fish taken of each species. Only the largest fish counted. Lane thought few would take the time to log a brook trout, and I knew of a pool that I hadn’t fished in years. Apparently, no one else had either.
He and brother Connor caught a steady stream of fish much larger than any I had ever seen. While the state record comes from a Black Hills lake, creek fishing rarely produces large brookies. It was all catch and release for us with only the largest being held for the tape before being returned to the water. I cast occasionally but as in all things with my sons, I soon turned to my camera instead of my pole. Taking pictures of the two together, images that are becoming harder to capture than giant brook trout, was much more rewarding.
