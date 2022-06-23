A different kind of flood

OPINION — Back across the state I go, traversing I-90 like a horizontal elevator; a very expensive horizontal elevator as gasoline prices continue to abuse the wallet.
The wife and I are driving the family car as my cheaper alternative has been vetoed.
I have kept running a 58-mpg vehicle from the early 90s for personal use, just in case.
The battered metro can still drive hundreds of miles between fill ups on its 10-gallon tank but has neither bell nor whistle and is substantially held together by duct tape.
Several family members refuse to be seen anywhere near its battered exterior. So, I pump and drive and pretend to enjoy the I-90 views.
I can’t do it. I veer off course adding 20 minutes to our Yankton trip to see my beautiful new granddaughter, Piper.
This state is too magnificent to spend so much time on the identical strips of asphalt.
I dive down to our southern border at Gregory, turn east, and revisit a few childhood memories.
The countryside looks both stunning and prosperous.
The rains have been kind here and much of the flood damage repaired from the last time water tried to wash away traces of humanity.
Between the battering of hail and the bludgeoning of tornadic winds, I imagine most of our fragile homes and granaries, silos and fences could quickly be blown and battered away, and the rolling hillsides and tree-filled valleys wouldn’t miss us for very long.
We approach Pickstown and Fort Randal Dam from the west.
My young parents were once stationed here at the small radar base and my first childhood outdoor memories were formed here.
They surge back to me in a flood, and I see my first fish, a bluegill, dangling from the end of my fishing line after catching it here off the docks.
I remember standing in awe after seeing my first paddlefish seemingly fill the back of a neighbor’s boat.
The knowledge that there were fish bigger than I, swimming in these waters has stuck with me for a lifetime.
I distinctly recall our puppy of that time leaping out the open window of our speeding car.
I was stunned. The idea of leaping from a moving vehicle had never crossed my mind until that moment.
After pulling a U-turn and discovering that the dog had little if any damaged, my 4-year-old mind wondered if perhaps I could do the same.
I remember hunting with my parents for rabbits along the Corps lands.
Rather, I was left to supervise the contents of their VW beetle while they stalked the tree rows with their bows.
I recall watching with awe as they practiced in anticipation of pheasant season and observing them hurl circular cardboard air filters into the sky and shooting them down with their spiral-fletched flu-flu arrows.
My father took his first deer with a bow here along the banks of the Missouri.
A love of that particular pastime has infected both of his grandsons, and each now has one of my father’s original bows hanging in a place of honor in their homes.
This is the first place I met my great-grandfather, Alex.
He would have been in his 90’s then and still took meticulous travel notes in small journals.
He was amused by a pocket full of small toads I had gathered in my wanderings and offered me a quarter if I would part with one.
To this day I consider this exchange as my first profits in a career as a professional hunting guide.
My aunt Peggy sent me those original handwritten journals and it pleases me that the fertile valleys that caught his eye still are as beautiful today as they were then.
I stopped and admired the whitetail and mule deer trophies in the local sporting goods stores, each deer seemed to be flanked by some massive fish that doesn’t even exist near the hills.
With retirement having already capturing my spouse and more grandchildren on the horizon, I look forwards to many fruitful returns to this beautiful portion of the state.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
