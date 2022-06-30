OPINION — I fouled up my deer hunting applications and discovered the following email at 5:30 pm after an early supper.
“Robert, I am processing your deer application and “I didn’t submit enough” money to push it through to the draw. Please call me ASAP and we can put the shortage on a debit/credit card. We are trying to begin the draw next Tuesday, so time is of the essence. I don’t want you to miss out,” Thank you —Marissa Terca, Program Assistant I, Licensing Office.
I’d also missed the deadline.
The same draw that I warned others not to forget just two weeks ago.
I had read that the application period had been moved, and I assumed that the extension would be through midnight of the final day.
I was mistaken and I spend the evening filling out a paper app and rushing it into the post office the next morning hoping that it would still be accepted if I added a small note with a sad face as an act of contrition.
The people at the GF&P didn’t have to reach out.
I had read the small print and knew that all applications that came in with missing or mangled information could be rejected.
The fact that it was also late could have been the second error that led to my application being tossed into the trash.
The West River time differential meant that the person who had reached out to me was long gone from the office.
But since the new office is in Fort Pierre and technically in my time zone, I put in a perfunctory call so that I could at least make the claim that I had reached out as soon as I could.
I was shocked when Marissa actually answered the phone. She didn’t have to.
Work had ended and she would have been justified in using that time for her family and personal life.
But she answered.
She laughed at my wonder and grateful bewilderment.
She explained that it was easier to make connections at the end of the workday when people got home from their busy lives, and she liked to take her computer home with her as a convenience to her customers.
Marissa’s tone was not annoyed, but uplifting and supportive.
She could have been irked at the intrusion, put out at my incompetence.
She could have chastised me for my failure to follow the rules.
As a public-school teacher, I might have used all of those negative responses myself over the past 30 years with a student or two who somehow missed a deadline or handed in incomplete work.
Instead, she laughed and uplifted, and I was so appreciative to receive a bit of grace and a reminder that I live in one of the most outstanding states in the nation.
You might think that I had an angle.
Often, I will call Pierre and accidently make a connection with a former student or acquaintance who is willing to help me based on some relationship from our past.
Ms. Terca doesn’t know me from Adam.
She is just an excellent representative of our state and an outstanding example of proper parenting and a supportive work environment.
The GF&P has been getting a bit of a scolding of late. Online groups of hunters have been blasting the new application process and our own poor prior planning.
Many of us waited until the last minute and gave ourselves inadequate tutoring on how to navigate the process.
We wanted someone else to blame for our mistakes.
I am so pleased that the staff at the Game, Fish and Parks is much more understanding of our shortcomings than a few of our more vocal critics.
In days past only a few had the initiative to take time out of their work schedules to attend a GF&P meeting, rise to speak in front of their peers and the board, and then criticize them to their faces.
It took another level of anger and commitment to overcome those hurdles.
Today it only takes a moment at lunch on a cellphone keyboard to send in a scathing commentary.
Thank you Marisa, and all of the staff like you who serve the public.
You are doing awesome, and we who benefit are so appreciative.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
