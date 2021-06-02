Orioles end 14-game skid, defeat Twins 7-4

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cedric Mullins hustled over to right-center field and made a sliding, backhanded catch at the base of the wall.
It was still early, but by then, this night felt different for the Baltimore Orioles.
“I think that was the turning point in the game,” Orioles starter Bruce Zimmermann said. “Everybody saw that, we were ready to roll. You could see kind of a mental shift in our favor after that catch.”
Mullins got two hits and scored two runs to go along with his sensational catch, helping Baltimore snap its 14-game losing streak with a 7-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.
Pedro Severino and Maikel Franco both homered for the Orioles, who also ended a 16-game head-to-head skid against Minnesota. Zimmermann (3-3) allowed two runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings, striking out a career-high seven.
The Orioles used four relievers. Cole Sulser pitched the ninth for his first save of the season. He allowed the tying run to come to the plate with one out before striking out Alex Kirilloff and retiring Jorge Polanco on a flyout — Polanco hit a drive to right earlier in his at-bat that hooked just a bit foul.
It was tied at 1 in the third when, with a runner on first and two outs, Minnesota’s Nelson Cruz hit a drive to right-center. Mullins, the center fielder, had to make a long run before sliding along the warning track for a backhanded catch in front of the wall.
The Twins never did take the lead. The Orioles scored four runs in their half of the third, immediately after the catch by Mullins. They won for the first time since May 16 — when Zimmermann was also the winning pitcher against the New York Yankees.
“Tonight we let it all go,” Baltimore’s Trey Mancini said. “It was June 1st, kind of a natural reset for us, and we all decided to forget about May and come out strong in June.”
