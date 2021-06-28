Middleton’s 38 power Bucks past Hawks 113-102 for 2-1 lead

ATLANTA (AP) — Khris Middleton showed once again that the Milwaukee Bucks have more than one player capable of taking over a game.
He did it Sunday night at the best possible time.
Middleton scored 20 of his playoff career high-tying 38 points in the fourth quarter, leading the Bucks to a 113-102 victory over the Atlanta Hawks for a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference finals.
“What he did today was unreal,” Giannis Antetokounmpo said. “He was unbelievable. Carried the team at the end. ... What I saw today was greatness. Simple as that.”
Trae Young scored 35 points for Atlanta but was slowed in the final period. He stepped on an official’s foot late in the third and injured his right ankle. He will have an MRI on the ankle on Monday.
“It’s hurting. It’s frustrating,” Young said, adding the injury impacted “my blow-by speed.”
Game 4 is Tuesday night in Atlanta.
Middleton scored 10 points in the decisive run in the fourth that gave Milwaukee the lead. He had 11 rebounds and seven assists.
“I just finally got them to go,” Middleton said. “I’ve been struggling some with the ball going in the basket. Finally they started dropping for me at the right time. I’m thankful for that.”
Antetokounmpo, who often has the spotlight for Milwaukee, had 33 points. The Bucks trailed most of the game before surging in the fourth quarter.
Atlanta led 95-88 before Middleton made his first of three 3-pointers during the 15-3 run for a 103-98 lead.
Antetokounmpo had 11 rebounds and played 41 minutes. Portis scored 15 points.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.