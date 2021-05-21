Cubs place OF Heyward on IL with left hamstring strain

CHICAGO (AP) — The Cubs placed outfielder Jason Heyward on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left hamstring strain.
“Hamstrings are always iffy, but seems to be on the milder side,” manager David Ross said.
Heyward, 31, left Wednesday night’s 4-3 loss to Washington in the fourth inning. He is batting .183 with four homers and 13 RBIs in 39 games.
Chicago also recalled outfielder Nick Martini from Triple-A Iowa before its series finale against the Nationals.
