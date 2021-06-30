Cav is back! Cavendish posts 31st Tour stage win

FOUGERES, France (AP) — Veteran sprinter Mark Cavendish sat on the road and cried Tuesday after posting a 31st stage win in the Tour de France on his return to cycling’s biggest race following a three-year absence.
Cavendish was not expected to be among the eight riders selected by Deceuninck-Quick Step for the Tour but was a last-minute inclusion in the squad following Sam Bennett’s withdrawal.
“I don’t know what to say,” Cavendish said. “Just being here is special enough. I didn’t think I would ever get to come back to this race.”
Cavendish powered to victory in a mass sprint at the end of the fourth stage in the western Brittany region. He edged Frenchman Nacer Bouhanni and Jasper Philipsen of Belgium.
The 36-year-old Cavendish is second on the all-time list for the most stage wins behind Belgian great Eddy Merckx on 34. Cavendish’s previous stage win dated back to 2016.
Cavendish has struggled in recent years, even taking a break from cycling after being diagnosed with the Epstein-Barr virus for the second time in 2018. He has enjoyed a resurgence with five stage wins after returning to Deceuninck-Quick Step for the 2021 season.
Mathieu van der Poel kept the race leader’s yellow jersey with an eight-second lead over Julian Alaphilippe ahead of Wednesday’s first time trial.
